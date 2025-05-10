‘Never Returning to Pakistan…’ – Former CSK Star Declares After Scary Escape From Pakistan During PSL 2025 Amidst India-Pakistan Tensions

Players were flown to the UAE, where they got their flights to their final destination.

Several overseas players have left Pakistan and reached Dubai after the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 was postponed due to tension between India and Pakistan. Initially, PSL 2025 was supposed to be held in the UAE, but was suspended indefinitely after the UAE refused to host the tournament.

Hence, players were flown to the UAE, where they got their flights to their final destination. Rishad Hossain, who played for Quetta Gladiators, recalls the scary incident when they heard a missile at the airport 20 minutes after leaving the airport.

While talking to the reporter at the Dubai airport, Rishad also revealed how overseas players like Sam Billings and Daryl Mitchell were frightened by the situation in Pakistan. Mitchell even went on to say that he would never travel to Pakistan again, indicating the country’s dire security situation.

“Foreign players like Sam Billings, Daryl Mitchell, Kushal Perera, David Wiese, Tom Curran… all of them were so frightened… Landing in Dubai, Mitchell told me that he would never go to Pakistan again, especially in this kind of scenario. Overall, they were all horrified.”

Tom Curran started crying like a little child: Rishad Hossain

Adding to his point, Rishad Hossain also revealed how Tom Curran went through a trauma when the situation between the two nations escalated. He even started to cry after knowing that the airport was closed.

“He (Tom Curran) went to the airport, but heard that the airport was closed. Then he started crying like a little child, that it took two or three people to handle him.”

After such incidents, it’s hard to see players coming to Pakistan soon for PSL and international matches, even though several countries have travelled there in recent years. This edition of PSL will certainly happen outside Pakistan whenever it resumes, and future seasons of PSL might not occur in Pakistan either.

Players will be reluctant to participate in this competition after what has transpired in the country in the last few days. No one would want to risk their safety, and seeing the situation of foreign players doesn’t paint a good image for the league or country in general.

