Shukri Conrad aims to put the best South Africa side in the T20 World Cup 2026 and Cricket World Cup 2027.
news

Heinrich Klaasen, Anrich Nortje International Futures Main Priority for New South Africa Head Coach

He expects South Africa players to be available for selection at all times.

Shukri Conrad aims to put the best South Africa side in the T20 World Cup 2026 and Cricket World Cup 2027.

Cricket South Africa (CSA), on Friday, announced their new white-ball head coach, expanding Shukri Conrad’s role from Tests to all-format. The new head coach has made his intentions clear as he looks to build the side for the T20 World Cup next year and the home Cricket World Cup in 2027. 

Conrad expects full availability of his contracted players for all international cricket. His aim is to put out the best possible South Africa team at every turn. 

“I’ve had conversations with our players, all-format players and guys that only play the one format that are contracted to us, that at every turn when the Proteas play, there’s an expectation that they’ll play for South Africa,” said Conrad in a press conference. 

‘All South Africa Players Must Be Available For Selection’: Conrad 

Conrad has helped South Africa reach the final of the World Test Championship and wants to achieve similar success with the white-ball side. He is open to necessary rest periods but apart from that, expected all players to be available for selection.  

Conrad understands the need of players gaining experience in T20 leagues around the globe. He also wants his players to maximise their earning potential through these leagues. “But when the Proteas play, and I can’t put it more simply than that: all our players must be available for selection. If they make themselves unavailable for selection, well, that’s a decision that they’ve made and the path that they’ve chosen,” he added. 

What Does This Mean for Heinrich Klaasen and Anrich Nortje?

From Conrad’s press conference, it is abundantly clear that he will not tolerate players who choose T20 leagues over international commitment. It could have serious implications for players who recently opted out of central contracts – namely Heinrich Klaasen, Anrich Nortje, and Tabraiz Shamsi. 

These players made the decision with a possible shift to playing mode T20 leagues and lesser international cricket. But that plan could be in doubts after Conrad sent a stern warning against it. 

The SA head coach wants to avoid a situation where players miss a bulk of international matches and play directly in major tournaments. His immediate focus, though, remains on the Test side, with the WTC final clash against Australia slated for June 11. South Africa will announce the squad for the final on May 13. 

Anrich Nortje
Heinrich Klaasen
Shukri Conrad
South Africa

