Colin Munro Iftikhar Ahmed Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2025
psl-2025
Last updated: April 23, 2025

Colin Munro Calls Out Iftikhar Ahmed for Chucking During Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Game in PSL 2025 [WATCH]

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

The incident happened when Islamabad United's Colin Munro was batting

Colin Munro Iftikhar Ahmed Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United PSL 2025

Islamabad United’s Colin Munro called out Multan Sultans spinner Iftikhar Ahmed for chucking during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between the two sides in Multan on Wednesday.

What exactly happened?

The incident happened in the 10th over of Islamabad United’s chase when Colin Munro was on strike. Iftikhar Ahmed seemed to throw the ball to Munro instead of just bowling it, and Munro quickly noticed this and complained. The two of them got into a heated argument before Iftikhar and the rest of the Multan Sultan players approached the umpires. The umpires, however, did not do much and instructed the players to carry on with the game.

Chucking is a form of illegal bowling where a bowler throws the ball to the batter instead of bowling it.

What ICC says on illegal bowling action

“An Illegal Bowling Action is where a player is throwing rather than bowling the ball. This is defined by the ICC as being where the player’s elbow extends by an amount of more than 15 degrees between their arm reaching the horizontal and the ball being released,” the International Cricket Council (ICC) states in their rules and regulations section on their website.

ALSO READ:

Multan Sultans had won the toss and opted to bat first against Islamabad United. The Mohammad Rizwan-led side posted a total of 168/5 on the back of a 40-ball 61 from Usman Khan. Rizwan (36) and Yasir Khan (29) also played valuable knocks. At the time of writing this report, Islamabad United were 144/2 in 15 overs with Andies Gous (64) and Mohammad Nawas (11) unbeaten.

