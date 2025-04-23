Colin Munro Calls Out Iftikhar Ahmed for Chucking During Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Game in PSL 2025 [WATCH]

The incident happened when Islamabad United's Colin Munro was batting

Islamabad United’s Colin Munro called out Multan Sultans spinner Iftikhar Ahmed for chucking during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between the two sides in Multan on Wednesday.

What exactly happened?

The incident happened in the 10th over of Islamabad United’s chase when Colin Munro was on strike. Iftikhar Ahmed seemed to throw the ball to Munro instead of just bowling it, and Munro quickly noticed this and complained. The two of them got into a heated argument before Iftikhar and the rest of the Multan Sultan players approached the umpires. The umpires, however, did not do much and instructed the players to carry on with the game.

Chucking is a form of illegal bowling where a bowler throws the ball to the batter instead of bowling it.

What ICC says on illegal bowling action

Multan Sultans had won the toss and opted to bat first against Islamabad United. The Mohammad Rizwan-led side posted a total of 168/5 on the back of a 40-ball 61 from Usman Khan. Rizwan (36) and Yasir Khan (29) also played valuable knocks. At the time of writing this report, Islamabad United were 144/2 in 15 overs with Andies Gous (64) and Mohammad Nawas (11) unbeaten.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.