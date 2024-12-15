KKR Fans Left Fuming As Venkatesh Iyer Given Out in a Controversial Manner in SMAT Final

The incident becomes even more intriguing for KKR fans, as both Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer are part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad.
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024 final between Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, witnessed a moment of high drama that left Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fans enraged.
Venkatesh Iyer, playing for Madhya Pradesh, was given out in a controversial manner, sparking debate among fans and experts alike.
The incident occurred on the first ball of the 13th over, with Suryansh Shedge bowling to Iyer. The delivery was short and outside off, prompting Iyer to cut it towards backward point.
The fielder at the position appeared to gather the ball, but there was uncertainty about whether it had bounced before being caught.
The on-field umpires referred the decision to the TV umpire, who reviewed multiple angles of the replay. Despite the visuals being inconclusive, the TV umpire ruled that Ajinkya Rahane had his fingers underneath the ball, deeming it a clean catch.
The decision flashed “OUT” on the big screen, much to the dismay of Iyer, who walked back visibly unhappy.
Venkatesh Iyer scored a quickfire 17 runs off 9 balls at an impressive strike rate of 189, smashing one four and one six.
The controversial dismissal was a significant blow for Madhya Pradesh, leaving them reeling at 86/5. The incident has since sparked heated discussions, with KKR fans and cricket enthusiasts questioning the clarity of the decision-making process.
