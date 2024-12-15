KKR Fans Left Fuming As Venkatesh Iyer Given Out in a Controversial Manner in SMAT Final

The incident becomes even more intriguing for KKR fans, as both Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer are part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024 final between Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, witnessed a moment of high drama that left Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fans enraged.

Venkatesh Iyer, playing for Madhya Pradesh, was given out in a controversial manner, sparking debate among fans and experts alike.

Also Read: Meet G Kamalini: 16-year-old CSK Academy Product Mumbai Indians Picked for 1.6 Crore at WPL 2025 Auction

TV Umpire’s Tricky Call: Venkatesh Iyer Declared Out Amid Unclear Replays

The incident occurred on the first ball of the 13th over, with Suryansh Shedge bowling to Iyer. The delivery was short and outside off, prompting Iyer to cut it towards backward point.

The fielder at the position appeared to gather the ball, but there was uncertainty about whether it had bounced before being caught.

The on-field umpires referred the decision to the TV umpire, who reviewed multiple angles of the replay. Despite the visuals being inconclusive, the TV umpire ruled that Ajinkya Rahane had his fingers underneath the ball, deeming it a clean catch.

The decision flashed “OUT” on the big screen, much to the dismay of Iyer, who walked back visibly unhappy.

Venkatesh Iyer scored a quickfire 17 runs off 9 balls at an impressive strike rate of 189, smashing one four and one six.

The controversial dismissal was a significant blow for Madhya Pradesh, leaving them reeling at 86/5. The incident has since sparked heated discussions, with KKR fans and cricket enthusiasts questioning the clarity of the decision-making process.

The incident becomes even more intriguing for KKR fans, as both Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer are part of the Kolkata Knight Riders squad.

See the fans reactions here

Out or Not out ??



Venkatesh Iyer has been given out when the ball has touched the ground and even fielder Rahane denied the catch.



A poor umpiring MP is paying a price.#SMAT pic.twitter.com/gj5FjQBgci — Cricket360 (@CrickTak) December 15, 2024

Venkatesh Iyer was Looking Good, Got Robbed Due To Bad Umpiring https://t.co/zn3LfuUju6 — D3ViL (@D3ViL69_) December 15, 2024

3rd Umpire is playing for Mumbai.. Venkatesh Iyer wasn't out even ajinkya rahane knew but anant padmanabhan didn't see what everyone saw..Didn't give boundary to Rajat Patidar when there was clear evidence that the ball was touching fielder's thighs pants..bad umpiring#SMAT2024 — Rashtra (@ImrashtRm) December 15, 2024

#SMAT2024

Horrendous umpiring, feeling bad for Venkatesh Iyer..No wonder not much of representation by the Indians at elite umpires list… — Suanand (@Suanand2) December 15, 2024

Looks like Mumbai have bought the umpires!.

Rajat Patidar's four was not given.

Venkatesh Iyer's got out for grounded catch. 3rd Umpire is sold.@BCCI What the fuck is this?#SyedMushtaqAliTrophy — TeslaBazooka🚩 (@Ugra_Anjaneya) December 15, 2024

Achanak se MP ka fan bngya hu Venkatesh Iyer ka dismissal dhek k — कट्टर KKR समर्थक 🦁🇮🇳 ™ (@KKRWeRule) December 15, 2024

A controversial decision sees Venkatesh Iyer depart after scoring 17 runs off 9 balls. pic.twitter.com/1s8cjFo8N6 — KnightRidersXtra (@KRxtra) December 15, 2024

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.