Meet G Kamalini: 16-year-old CSK Academy Product Mumbai Indians Picked for 1.6 Crore at WPL 2025 Auction

The WPL 2025 auction came into the limelight after Mumbai Indians Women bought G Kamalini for INR 1.60 crores. She kept her base price at INR 10 Lakhs, and the bidding war started between Mumbai Indians Women and Delhi Capitals Women before the former finally grabbed her.

Kamalini is a 16-year-old wicketkeeper batter who also bowls useful leg-spin. She was in terrific form in the recently-concluded domestic tournaments.

She is a powerful batter from Tamil Nadu, the second-leading run-scorer in the U-19 domestic tournament, scoring 311 runs at an average of 62.20 and a strike rate of 123.90 in eight innings. Kamalini also hit one fifty and a century in the competition and amassed the most sixes (10).

She was vital in taking Tamil Nadu to the title in the tournament. Later, she scored 79 runs in the U-19 tri-series final for India B against South Africa A to help her team win.

She trained at the Super Kings Academy, where she honed her gap-finding and boundary-hitting abilities. Following her supreme performances, Kamalini got a spot in the U-19 Asia Cup squad and started the competition with a bang.

In the tournament’s first game, she scored 44 runs in 29 deliveries, including four boundaries and three maximums, at a strike rate of 151.72. This knock earned her the Player of the Match award as India U-19 defeated Pakistan U-19 by nine wickets.

Her ability to find ropes and clear with sheer power makes her a solid option for Mumbai Indians Women. She has scored runs almost everywhere and has shown maturity beyond her age.

Her acquisition at such a hefty rate shows that MI-W are looking at a long-term solution and adding another power-hitter to the squad. The team already possesses some big names, and the youngster will learn a lot under them and grow further.

The fact that she can bat at a high strike rate, bowl accurately, and keep wickets makes her a go-to option in the shortest format. This is just a start for Kamalini, and given the amount of her talent, she looks certain to achieve bigger things in future.

