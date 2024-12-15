WPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Players SOLD and UNSOLD List with Price and Team

All real-time updates on all the sold and unsold players in the WPL 2025 Auction in Bengaluru on December 15.

The WPL 2025 auction is underway in Bengaluru and here you can find the full list of players sold and unsold, updated in real-time as the franchises engage in the bidding war. As many as 19 slots are available across five teams, with some big and exciting names up for sale.

A total of 400 players registered initially, but the list was trimmed to 120, eventually. Out of them, 91 are Indian, 9 are capped among those Indians, and 29 are overseas players.

Four teams, Delhi Capitals Women, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians Women, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women, have four slots available, while UP Warriorz have three spots to fill. Gujarat Giants have the biggest purse of INR 4.40 crores, followed by UP Warriorz, who have the purse of INR 3.90 crores.

Big overseas names include English captain Heather Knight and the West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin. From the Indian contingent, Sneh Rana and Poonam Yadav are players teams will target during the WPL 2025 auction.

Only a limited number of players will go under the hammer, but a few intense biddings are on the cards. Teams want to fill the remaining slots with as many quality options as possible.

Below is a detailed breakdown of sold and unsold players during the WPL 2025 auction.

WPL 2025 Auction List of Players SOLD and UNSOLD with Price and Team

Player Status Price (INR) Team Deandra Dottin Sold 1.70 crores Gujarat Giants Danielle Gibson Sold 30 lakhs Gujarat Giants Poonam Yadav Unsold – – Heather Knight Unsold – – Chinelle Henry Unsold – – Sarah Glenn Unsold – – Maia Bouchier Unsold – – Heather Graham Unsold – – Darcie Brown Unsold – – Lauren Cheatle Unsold – – Sneh Rana Unsold – – Lauren Bell Unsold – – Nadine de Klerk Sold 30 lakhs Mumbai Indians Shubha Satheesh Unsold – – Sushma Verma Unsold – – Alana King Sold 30 lakhs UP Warriorz Orla Prendergast Unsold – – C Prathyusha Unsold – – Tejal Hasabnis Unsold – – Kim Garth Unsold – – G Kamalini Sold 1.60 crores Mumbai Indians Simran Shaikh Sold 1.90 crores Gujarat Giants Tanisha Singh Unsold – – Nandini Kashyap Sold 10 lakhs Delhi Capitals Humaira Kaazi Unsold – – Jagravi Pawar Sold 10 lakhs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Raghvi Bist Sold 10 lakhs – S Yashasri Unsold – – Pratika Rawal Unsold – – Ira Jadhav Unsold – – Prema Rawat Sold 1.20 crores Royal Challengers Bengaluru Sonal Thakur Unsold – – N Charani Sold 55 lakhs Delhi Capitals Laura Harris Unsold – – Fatima Jaffer Unsold – – Mansi Joshi Unsold – – Lizelle Lee Unsold – – Rosemary Mair Unsold – – Amsiha Bahukhandi Unsold – – Priyanka Bala Unsold – – Milly Illingworth Unsold – – Ashwani Kumari Unsold – – Niki Prasad Sold 10 lakhs Delhi Capitals Rima Ekka Unsold – – Arushi Goel Sold 10 lakhs UP Warriorz Kranti Goud Sold 10 lakhs UP Warriorz Sanskriti Gupta Sold 10 lakhs Mumbai Indians Shivani Singh Unsold – – Parunika Sisodia Unsold – – Joshitha VJ Sold 10 lakhs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Tess Flintoff Unsold – – Tanusree Sarkar Unsold – – Prakashika Naik Sold 10 lakhs Gujarat Giants Sarah Bryce Sold 10 lakhs Delhi Capitals Komalpreet Kour Unsold – – Shanu Sen Unsold – – Anusha Sundaresan Unsold – – Shipra Giri Unsold – – Hani Patel Unsold – – Akshita Maheshwari Sold 20 lakhs Mumbai Indians Indrani Roy Unsold – – Simran Bahadur Unsold – – Preeti Bose Unsold – –

