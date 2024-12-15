WPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Players SOLD and UNSOLD List with Price and Team

All real-time updates on all the sold and unsold players in the WPL 2025 Auction in Bengaluru on December 15.
The WPL 2025 auction is underway in Bengaluru and here you can find the full list of players sold and unsold, updated in real-time as the franchises engage in the bidding war. As many as 19 slots are available across five teams, with some big and exciting names up for sale.
A total of 400 players registered initially, but the list was trimmed to 120, eventually. Out of them, 91 are Indian, 9 are capped among those Indians, and 29 are overseas players.
Four teams, Delhi Capitals Women, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians Women, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women, have four slots available, while UP Warriorz have three spots to fill. Gujarat Giants have the biggest purse of INR 4.40 crores, followed by UP Warriorz, who have the purse of INR 3.90 crores.
Big overseas names include English captain Heather Knight and the West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin. From the Indian contingent, Sneh Rana and Poonam Yadav are players teams will target during the WPL 2025 auction.
Only a limited number of players will go under the hammer, but a few intense biddings are on the cards. Teams want to fill the remaining slots with as many quality options as possible.
Below is a detailed breakdown of sold and unsold players during the WPL 2025 auction.
|Player
|Status
|Price (INR)
|Team
|Deandra Dottin
|Sold
|1.70 crores
|Gujarat Giants
|Danielle Gibson
|Sold
|30 lakhs
|Gujarat Giants
|Poonam Yadav
|Unsold
|–
|–
|Heather Knight
|Unsold
|–
|–
|Chinelle Henry
|Unsold
|–
|–
|Sarah Glenn
|Unsold
|–
|–
|Maia Bouchier
|Unsold
|–
|–
|Heather Graham
|Unsold
|–
|–
|Darcie Brown
|Unsold
|–
|–
|Lauren Cheatle
|Unsold
|–
|–
|Sneh Rana
|Unsold
|–
|–
|Lauren Bell
|Unsold
|–
|–
|Nadine de Klerk
|Sold
|30 lakhs
|Mumbai Indians
|Shubha Satheesh
|Unsold
|–
|–
|Sushma Verma
|Unsold
|–
|–
|Alana King
|Sold
|30 lakhs
|UP Warriorz
|Orla Prendergast
|Unsold
|–
|–
|C Prathyusha
|Unsold
|–
|–
|Tejal Hasabnis
|Unsold
|–
|–
|Kim Garth
|Unsold
|–
|–
|G Kamalini
|Sold
|1.60 crores
|Mumbai Indians
|Simran Shaikh
|Sold
|1.90 crores
|Gujarat Giants
|Tanisha Singh
|Unsold
|–
|–
|Nandini Kashyap
|Sold
|10 lakhs
|Delhi Capitals
|Humaira Kaazi
|Unsold
|–
|–
|Jagravi Pawar
|Sold
|10 lakhs
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Raghvi Bist
|Sold
|10 lakhs
|–
|S Yashasri
|Unsold
|–
|–
|Pratika Rawal
|Unsold
|–
|–
|Ira Jadhav
|Unsold
|–
|–
|Prema Rawat
|Sold
|1.20 crores
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Sonal Thakur
|Unsold
|–
|–
|N Charani
|Sold
|55 lakhs
|Delhi Capitals
|Laura Harris
|Unsold
|–
|–
|Fatima Jaffer
|Unsold
|–
|–
|Mansi Joshi
|Unsold
|–
|–
|Lizelle Lee
|Unsold
|–
|–
|Rosemary Mair
|Unsold
|–
|–
|Amsiha Bahukhandi
|Unsold
|–
|–
|Priyanka Bala
|Unsold
|–
|–
|Milly Illingworth
|Unsold
|–
|–
|Ashwani Kumari
|Unsold
|–
|–
|Niki Prasad
|Sold
|10 lakhs
|Delhi Capitals
|Rima Ekka
|Unsold
|–
|–
|Arushi Goel
|Sold
|10 lakhs
|UP Warriorz
|Kranti Goud
|Sold
|10 lakhs
|UP Warriorz
|Sanskriti Gupta
|Sold
|10 lakhs
|Mumbai Indians
|Shivani Singh
|Unsold
|–
|–
|Parunika Sisodia
|Unsold
|–
|–
|Joshitha VJ
|Sold
|10 lakhs
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Tess Flintoff
|Unsold
|–
|–
|Tanusree Sarkar
|Unsold
|–
|–
|Prakashika Naik
|Sold
|10 lakhs
|Gujarat Giants
|Sarah Bryce
|Sold
|10 lakhs
|Delhi Capitals
|Komalpreet Kour
|Unsold
|–
|–
|Shanu Sen
|Unsold
|–
|–
|Anusha Sundaresan
|Unsold
|–
|–
|Shipra Giri
|Unsold
|–
|–
|Hani Patel
|Unsold
|–
|–
|Akshita Maheshwari
|Sold
|20 lakhs
|Mumbai Indians
|Indrani Roy
|Unsold
|–
|–
|Simran Bahadur
|Unsold
|–
|–
|Preeti Bose
|Unsold
|–
|–
