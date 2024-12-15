News
The WPL 2025 auction is underway in Bengaluru and here you can find the full list of players sold and unsold, updated in real-time as the franchises engage in the bidding war.
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
December 15, 2024 - 3:12 pm

WPL 2025 Auction LIVE: Players SOLD and UNSOLD List with Price and Team

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

All real-time updates on all the sold and unsold players in the WPL 2025 Auction in Bengaluru on December 15.

The WPL 2025 auction is underway in Bengaluru and here you can find the full list of players sold and unsold, updated in real-time as the franchises engage in the bidding war. As many as 19 slots are available across five teams, with some big and exciting names up for sale.

A total of 400 players registered initially, but the list was trimmed to 120, eventually. Out of them, 91 are Indian, 9 are capped among those Indians, and 29 are overseas players.

Four teams, Delhi Capitals Women, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians Women, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women, have four slots available, while UP Warriorz have three spots to fill. Gujarat Giants have the biggest purse of INR 4.40 crores, followed by UP Warriorz, who have the purse of INR 3.90 crores.

Also Read: 5 Players UP Warriorz Will Target at the WPL 2025 Auction

Big overseas names include English captain Heather Knight and the West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin. From the Indian contingent, Sneh Rana and Poonam Yadav are players teams will target during the WPL 2025 auction.

Only a limited number of players will go under the hammer, but a few intense biddings are on the cards. Teams want to fill the remaining slots with as many quality options as possible.

Below is a detailed breakdown of sold and unsold players during the WPL 2025 auction.

WPL 2025 Auction List of Players SOLD and UNSOLD with Price and Team

PlayerStatusPrice (INR)Team
Deandra Dottin Sold 1.70 croresGujarat Giants
Danielle GibsonSold 30 lakhs Gujarat Giants
Poonam YadavUnsold
Heather Knight Unsold
Chinelle HenryUnsold
Sarah GlennUnsold
Maia Bouchier Unsold
Heather Graham Unsold
Darcie BrownUnsold
Lauren CheatleUnsold
Sneh Rana Unsold
Lauren BellUnsold
Nadine de KlerkSold 30 lakhsMumbai Indians
Shubha SatheeshUnsold
Sushma Verma Unsold
Alana KingSold 30 lakhs UP Warriorz
Orla PrendergastUnsold
C PrathyushaUnsold
Tejal Hasabnis Unsold
Kim Garth Unsold
G KamaliniSold 1.60 croresMumbai Indians
Simran Shaikh Sold 1.90 croresGujarat Giants
Tanisha Singh Unsold
Nandini Kashyap Sold 10 lakhsDelhi Capitals
Humaira KaaziUnsold
Jagravi PawarSold 10 lakhs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Raghvi BistSold 10 lakhs
S Yashasri Unsold
Pratika Rawal Unsold
Ira Jadhav Unsold
Prema Rawat Sold 1.20 croresRoyal Challengers Bengaluru
Sonal Thakur Unsold
N Charani Sold 55 lakhs Delhi Capitals
Laura Harris Unsold
Fatima Jaffer Unsold
Mansi Joshi Unsold
Lizelle Lee Unsold
Rosemary MairUnsold
Amsiha BahukhandiUnsold
Priyanka Bala Unsold
Milly Illingworth Unsold
Ashwani Kumari Unsold
Niki Prasad Sold 10 lakhs Delhi Capitals
Rima Ekka Unsold
Arushi Goel Sold 10 lakhs UP Warriorz
Kranti Goud Sold 10 lakhs UP Warriorz
Sanskriti Gupta Sold 10 lakhs Mumbai Indians
Shivani Singh Unsold
Parunika Sisodia Unsold
Joshitha VJ Sold 10 lakhs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Tess Flintoff Unsold
Tanusree Sarkar Unsold
Prakashika NaikSold 10 lakhs Gujarat Giants
Sarah Bryce Sold 10 lakhs Delhi Capitals
Komalpreet Kour Unsold
Shanu Sen Unsold
Anusha Sundaresan Unsold
Shipra Giri Unsold
Hani Patel Unsold
Akshita Maheshwari Sold 20 lakhs Mumbai Indians
Indrani RoyUnsold
Simran Bahadur Unsold
Preeti Bose Unsold

