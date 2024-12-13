5 Players UP Warriorz Will Target at the WPL 2025 Auction

With INR 3.9 crore left in their purse, the team has four slots to fill to complete their squad of 18.

UP Warriorz have retained 15 players, including key names like Alyssa Healy, Deepti Sharma, and Sophie Ecclestone, while parting ways with Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, S. Yashasri, Lauren Bell, and trading Danni Wyatt to RCB.

With INR 3.9 crore left in their purse, the team has three slots to fill to complete their squad of 18.

Their current roster comprises ten Indian players and five overseas stars, leaving room for one more overseas signing to further enhance their lineup.

UP Warriorz current squad ahead of WPL 2025 auction: Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Vrinda Dinesh, Saima Thakor, Poonam Khemnar, Gouher Sultana, Chamari Athapaththu, Uma Chetry.

With their current squad, UP Warriorz will aim to address specific areas of need during the WPL 2025 auction. Let’s take a look at five players Delhi Capitals might target in the auction.

Darcie Brown

UP Warriorz have released Lauren Bell ahead of the WPL 2025 auction, creating an opportunity to bring in an overseas pacer. A promising candidate could be Australia’s Darcie Brown, who has registered for INR 30 lakhs. The young right-arm fast bowler impressed in the 2024 WBBL, claiming six wickets in six matches and demonstrating her ability to excel in the shortest format.

Despite being just 21 years old, Brown has already represented Australia in all three formats, gaining valuable international exposure. Renowned for her express pace and knack for troubling batters, she could be a key addition to UP Warriorz’ squad, bolstering their pace attack for the upcoming season.

Tejal Hasabnis

Tejal Hasabnis, with a base price of INR 30 lakhs, could be a valuable target for UP Warriorz in the WPL 2025 auction. Known for her ability to stabilize the innings or accelerate during the middle overs, she could complement the team’s key players like Alyssa Healy and Tahlia McGrath, providing a dependable backup option in the batting lineup.

Adding Tejal to the squad would strengthen the Warriorz’s middle order, offering much-needed stability during critical phases of the game. Her inclusion could enhance the team’s overall balance and adaptability for the upcoming season.

Shubha Satheesh

Shubha Satheesh, who has registered for INR 30 lakhs, could be a potential target for UP Warriorz in the WPL 2025 auction. A versatile top-order batter who also bowls medium pace, Shubha brings a dual skill set that can add depth to the squad. Although she was part of the RCB setup in the past, she didn’t get a chance to make her WPL debut.

With UP Warriorz, Shubha could finally get the opportunity to showcase her talent or serve as a valuable backup option in the top order. Her ability to contribute with both bat and ball makes her a strategic choice for the team heading into the new season.

Lizelle Lee

UP Warriorz might target South Africa’s Lizelle Lee, who has entered the WPL 2025 auction with a base price of INR 50 lakh. Lee created history in the 2024 WBBL by becoming the first player to score back-to-back centuries. She finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament, accumulating 399 runs in 11 matches at an average of 39.90 and a strike rate of 155.85.

With her extensive international experience and wicketkeeping ability, Lee brings significant value to any squad. Her exceptional performances in the WBBL make her a strong contender for UP Warriorz, as they look to strengthen their batting lineup in the upcoming auction.

Anshu Nagar

UP Warriorz could strengthen their pace attack by bringing in another left-arm pacer to complement Anjali Sarvani, their current left-arm medium pacer. With the release of S. Yashasri, the addition of a young talent could provide the team with a balanced mix of left and right-arm options, enhancing their variety and effectiveness, especially during the powerplay overs.

A promising option is 13-year-old Anshu Nagar, who has registered with a base price of INR 10 lakhs. Renowned for her pace and ability to swing the ball into right-handed batters, Anshu could be a valuable addition to the squad, offering fresh energy and depth to the bowling department.

