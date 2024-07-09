'They should have won..' - Former English captain takes a cheeky dig at Rohit-Kohli-Jadeja

Former England men’s cricket team captain Michael Vaughan, who has now donned the hat of an expert and commentator, has taken a cheeky dig at Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja for not winning more ICC trophies.

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan recently made humorous remarks about India's star cricketers, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja, for failing to bring home more ICC trophies. Vaughan, who has now donned the hat of an expert and commentator, believes the three Indians could've won more ICC white-ball titles during their pro-long careers.

The trio announced their retirement from T20 internationals after helping India win the 2024 T20 World Cup after outclassing the South African side on June 29 in Barbados. The 49-year-old, however, did admit that their decision to end their T20I series was the right one, as they have the opportunity to focus on the IPL, Tests, and ODIs.

"They should have won more white ball trophies amongst them. To think that he (Rohit) has taken another seventeen years to get another one in his hand, I think he will be the first one to admit that they should have won one or two more. Now they can sit back and play Test cricket, a bit of one-day cricket and in the IPL like MS Dhoni," Vaughan said on theClub Prairie Fire podcast.

It’s been a week since Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja 🇮🇳 said goodbye to international T20 cricket 🏏 and Vaughany reflects on them all as players in that format 🔥 #ClubPrairieFire pic.twitter.com/nxGha9lp9e — Club Prairie Fire (@clubprairiefire) July 8, 2024



Rohit Sharma is the only Indian cricketer who has played every T20 World Cup match since the start of the marquee event in 2007

It was India's star batter Virat Kohli who initially announced his retirement from the game's shortest format. The 35-year-old cricketer said that the T20 World Cup 2024 final was his last T20I match during the post-match interview with Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle following India's seven-run victory against South Africa. The announcement of India captain Rohit's retirement during the press conference after the game came as a double surprise to the country's fans. Meanwhile, India's spinner Ravindra Jadeja quit the T20Is one day after India won their first ICC title in eleven years.

Meanwhile, Indian captain Rohit Sharma finished his 17-year career as the top run scorer in T20Is, and former India skipper Virat Kohli concluded his career as the highest run scorer in T20 World Cup history. In addition to this, Rohit Sharma is the only Indian cricketer who has played every T20 World Cup match since the start of the marquee event in 2007. Furthermore, the flamboyant opening batter is also an Indian cricketer who has won two T20 World Cup titles and is the first captain in the history of cricket to win 50 T20Is.

