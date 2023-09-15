WATCH: Debutant Tanzim Hasan Sakib shocks Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma early to put India on the backfoot

The Bangladesh pacer made a dream debut with the ball and helped his team start the run defence on a strong note.

Bangladesh debutant pacer Tanzim Hasan Shakib made a remarkable start by dismissing India's captain, Rohit Sharma, for a duck on only the second ball of the first over as they pursued a target of 265 set by Bangladesh in the final fixture of the 2023 Asia Cup Super 4 stage. He later claimed the wicket of another debutant, India's batter Tilak Varma (5), providing Bangladesh with their second breakthrough.

As of the time of this report, India found themselves at 2/23 after 4.1 overs, with Shubman Gill on 10 and KL Rahul on 4 at the crease.

Captain Shakib Al Hasan's 80 off 85, along with Towhid Hridoy's patient 54 off 81, anchored Bangladesh to a total of 265/8 against India in the final match of the Asia Cup Super 4 held in Colombo.

Bangladesh came under significant pressure, losing four wickets for just 59 runs in 14 overs, after India chose to field first. The promising Tanzid Hasan Tamim failed to capitalize on his positive start, departing for 13 off 12. Litton Das continued his struggle as he returned to the pavilion without scoring. Anamul Haque Bijoy, who was given an opportunity in the playing XI, failed to make an impact, managing only 4 off 11.

What a ball by Tanzim !!!!! Another wicket !!!!!



Tilak goes for 5(9)



India 17/2 in (3)



Rahul* 0(2)

Gill* 9(5)



Please follow for cricket latest updates#AsiaCup2023 #AsiaCup #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/8pqivKUdWk — Jitesh (@Jiteshjustcool) September 15, 2023

Shakib and Hridoy make amends for Bangladesh

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, batting at number 5, couldn't justify his position and was dismissed for 13 off 28 by Axar Patel.

Shakib Al Hasan and Towhid Hridoy forged a crucial 101-run partnership for the fifth wicket before the former was caught for 80 off Shardul Thakur. Shamim Hossain (1) also fell in quick succession, leaving Bangladesh in a precarious position.

Towhid Hridoy's 54 off 81, Nasum Ahmed's 44 off 45, and Mahedi Hasan's brisk 29 off 23 contributed significantly to Bangladesh's fighting total of 265/8 in their allotted 50 overs.

Shardul Thakur was the standout bowler for India, claiming three wickets, while Mohammed Shami and Axar Patel secured one each. Virat Kohli was rested for this inconsequential match, leading India to make five changes. The Indian team won the toss and chose to field.

