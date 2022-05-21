WATCH: When Rishabh Pant's thrill-a-minute onslaught sunk Mumbai Indians in 2019

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has had a mixed season with the bat, and he holds key to their success in their must win IPL 2022 last league encounter against the Mumbai Indians on Saturday. He’d be served well by recalling memories of his blitz against the same opponents from three years ago.

Pant has aggregated 301 runs from 13 innings at IPL 2022 thus far, while striking at 157.59 with a highest of 44.

The IPL 2022 league stage has entered its decisive phase, with the penultimate encounter between the Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians set up to determine the final playoff berth. Should DC register their eighth win of the season, they’ll overhaul RCB on virtue of a superior net run-rate to enter the final four for the fourth straight time. A defeat would knock them out, helping RCB to a playoffs finish for the first time since 2016.

The Capitals have had a mixed run in the competition thus far, with them registering back-to-back wins only once, coming in their most recent outings. David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, both of whom were unavailable at the start of the season have been the most consistent batters, having produced decisive knocks at various junctures.

Mumbai Indians 🆚 Delhi Capitals



🏟️ Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai



🤼 H2H

📃 Probable XIs

👥 Match-ups

📊 Venue stats

☑️ Team Analysis

🔑 Key Players

🎯 Gamefactors

❓ DYK



Here is our preview video for #MIvDC#IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/MZIIQU2mAK — Stat Doctor🩺 (@stat_doctor) May 21, 2022



They’d expect more from their skipper Rishabh Pant on Saturday, with the left-hander yet to produce a significant score. Pant has aggregated 301 runs from 13 innings at IPL 2022 thus far, while striking at 157.59 with a highest of 44.

Back in 2019, it was a 21-year-old Pant, who took MI to the cleaners in the side’s opener at the Wankhede Stadium to set up a thumping 37-run winning start. Walking into bat at 112/3 with seven overs remaining, Pant smashed an unbeaten 27-ball 78* with a staggering 70 runs (seven fours, seven sixes) in boundaries alone.

Watch Rishabh Pant’s incredible onslaught here:

﻿

The standout strike was a helicopter whip over the square leg region off Jasprit Bumrah, who was smashed for another four and a six later in the innings, with the batter showing exemplary skills to trump one of the best in business.

Pant would end the season with 488 runs at 37.54, playing a key role in DC’s first playoff finish since 2012. That was after he’d won the Orange Cap in the previous season with 684 runs at an impressive 52.62.