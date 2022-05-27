Watch: 34 in an over! Paul Stirling clubs five sixes and a four in one over in Vitality Blast

Even as the Indian Premier League (IPL) is reaching close to its climax, yet another T20 tournament has begun and is here to enthral the fans. The latest edition of the Vitality T20 Blast commenced on May 25 and the cricket fans have already witnessed some brilliant action in the middle.

Among a few heroics, Ireland batter Paul Stirling made it to the headlines on Thursday (May 26) for smashing a whopping 34 runs in a single over while playing for Warwickshire against Northamptonshire. It happened in the 13th over of the innings and the bowler to face Stirling’s wrath was James Sales.

With rain playing spoilsport, the match was reduced to 16 overs per side and Stirling turned the game on its head with a sensational 34-run over. While Stirling seemed to be on a mission to hit sixes, it was some poor bowling from Sales as well delivering almost every delivery in the slot for the Irish.

The balls were either in the slot or short and wayward of which Stirling took full toll. With five sixes coming off the first five deliveries, there was every chance of history getting created. Stirling tried to whack the final ball for a six as well. But Sales had got his length right this time around and the batter could only edge it past the keeper for a four.

Here’s the video of Paul Stirling smashing 34 in an over

Nevertheless, 34 runs came in the over which helped Warwickshire score 207 runs for the loss of three wickets. Stirling scored a sensational ton ending on 119 off just 51 balls with nine fours and 10 sixes. Sam Hain batted well too smashing an unbeaten 66 off 32 balls. In response, Northamptonshire were no match to their opposition at all.

With the required run rate increasing all the time, their batters kept playing their shots and lost their wickets. They were bundled out only for 81 runs in the 15th over losing the game by a whopping margin of 125 runs. Jake Lintott and Danny Briggs were the pick of the bowlers for Warwickshire picking up three wickets each.