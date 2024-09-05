[WATCH] Axar Patel lights up Duleep Trophy, cleans up RCB star cheaply

Axar Patel put up an all-round show on Day 1 of the ongoing match between India C and India D.

India all-rounder Axar Patel gave a testament to his sheer bowling prowess during the Duleep Trophy 2024 after cleaning up a Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star rather cheaply.

Axar took the prized scalp of RCB's middle-order batter Rajat Patidar during the ongoing match between India C and India D. The left-arm spinner dismissed Patidar, who managed to score only 13 runs, giving India C a crucial breakthrough after a below-par batting performance in the first innings.

This key wicket fell in the 18th over of India C's innings as Axar delivered a full-length ball, which outpaced Patidar.

Attempting a cut shot, the right-handed Patidar completely missed the ball, allowing it to hit the off-stump directly.

Axar also got the wicket of Aryan Juyal to end Day 1 of the match with two scalps to his name.

Axar Patel lights up Duleep Trophy with his all-round show

Not just with the ball, Axar delivered the goods with the willow as well. Earlier in the day, the left-handed batter scored 86 runs off 118 deliveries with the help of six maximums and as many boundaries to help India C make a strong finish.

Axar entered the game with his team struggling at 34/5 but played a key role in lifting the total to 164 in their first innings.

In reply, India C ended Day 1 at 91/4, with Baba Indrajith (15 from 44 balls) and Abishek Porel (32 from 55 balls) still at the crease. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sai Sudharsan both fell for single-digit scores.

Apart from Axar, Harshit Rana also bagged two wickets.

