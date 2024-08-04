WATCH: Axar Patel gets angry at KL Rahul for missing and conceding byes

The incident happened during the Sri Lankan innings when Axar Patel was bowling to opposition skipper Charith Asalanka.

During the ongoing second ODI between Sri Lanka and India, Indian all-rounder Axar Patel had a moment of frustration and he showed it to wicketkeeper KL Rahul.

The incident happened during the Sri Lankan innings when Axar Patel was bowling to opposition skipper Charith Asalanka at the other end.

However, KL Rahul missed to collect a ball behind the stumps as Asalanka shadowed for a shot on the leg-side, letting the Lankan batters run byes.

Naturally, Axar being the bowler, wasn't happy with KL Rahul's effort and his emotions made it even more obvious.

Check the video of Axar Patel getting angry on KL Rahul below.

Axar patel frustrating reaction after poor keeping from kl rahul #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/GMAqrBK50c — 𝓱 ¹⁷ 🇮🇳 (@twitfrenzy_) August 4, 2024

ALSO READ: Bowling coach predicts bright future for India's part-timer

Indian bowlers find wickets in regular intervals

Speaking about the match, it's looking like an even contest so far. Earlier, India pacer Mohammed Siraj gave the visitors a perfect start by drawing first blood in the very first ball of the match as Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka departed for a golden duck.

However, a 73-run stand for the second wicket between Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis made amends for the early blow. Following the departure of the duo, India have managed to find wickets in regular intervals.

For India, Washington Sundar has been the pick of the bowlers thus far, with figures of 3/30 in his 10 overs.

At the time of writing this report, the Sri Lanka scoreboard read 187 for 6 in 43.4 overs with Kamindu Mendis and Dunith Wellalage at the crease.

Both batters are looking well-settled in the middle as the Indian bowlers press more to find a breakthrough in the death overs.

Telegram Group Join Now

The ongoing match is extremely decisive as the winner will take a lead in the three-match series after the first game ended in a draw.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube