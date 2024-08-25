4 sixes in an over: LSG talent takes former Mumbai Indians spinner to the cleaners in Delhi Premier League

Delhi Premier League (DPL) has seen terrific performances in every department, with different players stepping on various occasions.

Delhi Premier League (DPL) has seen terrific performances in every department, with different players stepping on various occasions. Along the same lines, a Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star wreaked havoc with the bat, hitting four sixes in an over off a former Mumbai Indians (MI) player during the encounter between South Delhi Superstarz and West Delhi Lions.

Ayush Badoni, the captain of South Delhi Superstarz, took Hrithik Shokeen, the captain of West Delhi Lions, for cleaners during the 8th over of the innings, hitting four sixes in the set. He first whacked a six over midwicket region off a fuller-length delivery outside the off-stump line, dragging the ball from off side to the leg side.

Then, Hrithik bowled wider than the previous one, but Ayush went down on his knees and dispatched it beautifully over the long-on region for the second consecutive six of the over. After two balls, Badoni used his feet and played with the line of the delivery, hitting one over the long-off region for the third maximum of the over.

On the following delivery, Badoni again used his feet and jumped out of the crease to target the area down the ground. He picked the fuller-length delivery and again targeted the long-off region for another six, this time straighter than the previous one to take four big shots from the over.

South Delhi Superstarz defeated West Delhi Lions by 69 runs

South Delhi Superstarz registered a comprehensive win over West Delhi Lions by 69 runs, for the Ayush Badoni-led side outplayed the opposition. Batting first, South Delhi Superstarz scored 228/4 - thanks to terrific fifties from Ayush Badoni (57) and Tejasvi Dahiya (57), whereas Priyansh Arya also came with a well-made 45 in 26 balls.

In reply, West Delhi Lions could only make 159 before getting all out, with the opposition churning out a complete team performance. As many as four bowlers got two wickets each, whereas one bowler got a solitary wicket, and the other was a run-out.

This win means South Delhi Superstarz are second in the points table. They have won three of their four games and attained six points, with a net run rate of +0.821.

They will now face Purani Dilli 6 in their next game. South Delhi Superstarz hope to keep the momentum going and ascend in the points table.

