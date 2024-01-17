WATCH: Babar Azam knocks over spectator with a six during NZ vs PAK 3rd T20

It left Babar in disbelief and concerned as the camera panned on him to capture his reaction.

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam hit a spectator in the stands with his six during the NZ vs PAK 3rd T20 at the University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday (January 17). Babar, who scored 57 off 38 balls looked deeply concerned after the incident.

During the fourth delivery of the 13th over, Babar Azam executed a pull shot against the fast bowler Matt Henry. The ball soared between mid-wicket and square leg, unexpectedly colliding with a spectator who was strolling in the stands, oblivious to the projectile heading his way. The impact knocked him off balance before the ball rebounded and reached another spectator. It left Babar in disbelief and concerned as the camera panned on him to capture his reaction.

Soon, the video of Babar's hit knocking over the spectator went viral on social media.

Babar Azam is such a character as after hitting a six he's so concerned about that spectators. #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/iaC5FXjwZV — PSL Memes (@PSL_Memes_) January 17, 2024

Pakistan looks unsettled ahead of 2024 T20 World Cup

The former Pakistan skipper's flamboyant fifty went in vain as the visitors lost the match by 45 runs. The Men in Green could only muster 179/7, chasing a mammoth Kiwi total of 224/7 led by Finn Allen's record-breaking knock of 137 off 62 balls, which included a world record-equalling 16 sixes. Allen's knock is now the best by a New Zealand batter in T20Is as the home team swept the five-match series 3-0.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Fan who touched Kohli's feet returns to hero's welcome

The momentum for Pakistan's innings never truly materialized to pursue the total. Early dismissals included Saim Ayub, followed by Mohammad Rizwan after a modest 39-run partnership with Babar. Despite Babar's efforts to sustain the run chase, he lacked the necessary support. As Pakistan heads into this year's T20 World Cup in the United States and the Caribbean, the team has managed to secure only one victory in its last eight T20 internationals.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.