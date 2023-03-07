Watch: Babar Azam slams humongous six off David Wiese

The Peshawar Zalmi skipper and modern-day stalwart blazed his willow away for a maximum down the ground in the PSL 2023 game.

Babar Azam pulled off a spectacular six down the ground off David Wiese in a league-stage encounter of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Tuesday (March 6). The Peshawar Zalmi skipper slammed a humoungous six to the long-on region against the Lahore Qalandars allrounder.

The six came about after Babar managed to pick up the attempted slower ball from Wiese early. The pace off the ball denied the elegant right-hander optimum connection, but he continued with his beautiful downswing and found the maximum he needed after facing some shackles earlier in his innings.

Babar Azam was batting 33* off 32 balls at the time, feeling the pinch of some disciplined bowling after not being able to provide Zalmi the kind of start they would've wanted from their skipper and modern-day batting stalwart.

But on the very next ball, he shimmied down the ground and went through with his downswing for a maximum through to the long-on region. Seeing the right-hander advance at him, Wiese slowed the pace down but couldn't avoid the six as Babar held onto his shot with conviction.

Babar Azam blazes it away for a six

The six arrived in the back half of the 12th over with Wiese coming from over-the-wicket angle against Babar Azam, who took a couple of steps towards the bowler and picked up the slower ball early, dispatching it for a maximum towards the long-on region.

Even though Wiese, too, saw Babar advance at the ball a split-second early and delivered a slower ball, and avoided the sweet spot on the willow, the Zalmi skipper could still find enough connection to get the ball sailing over the long-on boundary in what was an afternoon clash in Rawalpindi.



The shot and the six look pretty under the afternoon sky as one could just admire Babar Azam's ability to get a six whenever he needed in his innings. The consistent T20 anchor eventually finished with a measured 50 off 41 balls to help Zalmi push over the 170-mark and put the pressure back on the Qalandars.