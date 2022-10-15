Watch: Babar Azam surprised with birthday cake at captains' photoshoot at T20 World Cup

Babar Azam was left shocked after Australian skipper Aaron Finch came up with a cake to celebrate his 28th birthday.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam was given a birthday surprise by the ICC at the special all-format presser in Melbourne.

In a first-of-its-kind event, the ICC organised an all-captain press conference on Saturday (October 15) at the eve of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Present at the presser were all 16 captains leading their respective countries at the marquee event Down Under.

These skippers were asked pertinent questions in relation with their teams' looming campaign for the coveted title. Near the conclusion of the event, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was left shocked when the organisers came up with a cake to celebrate the occasion of his birthday.

Born on 15th October 1994, Babar was sitting for the special press conference on his 28th birthday and had no idea at all that the organisers of the event, the ICC, is about to surprise him with a cake to celebrate a happy return of the day.

The look on Babar Azam's face as he initially learnt of a cake-cutting ceremony to be held for him was priceless, as the Pakistan captain was amusingly left in shock and disbelief. He wasn't at all expecting the presser to end in the manner it did.

Babar Azam cuts birthday cake at T20 World Cup presser

The cake was offered to Babar Azam's hands by his Australian counterpart Aaron Finch, who patted on his back and wished him well on the occasion.

In a clip doing the rounds over Twitter, one can also see Indian captain Rohit Sharma standing up for Babar while the rest of the skippers also watched in amusement as he took the knife in his right hand.

Also Read - Reddit user does T20 World Cup simulation and arrives at title winner

Babar gently cut the cake and received a round of applause and wishes from everyone present at the event, including presenter Mel Jones.

The batter then raised his hand in gratitude towards everyone, making it a pleasent sight before the action starts for the T20 World Cup trophy.

Babar Azam cuts his birthday cake after the Press Conference with other captains.#T20WorldCup#BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/AmcH15G8vJ — Cricket Videos🏏 (@Crickket__Video) October 15, 2022

Babar Azam cuts his birthday cake after the Press Conference with other captains.#T20WorldCup#BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/AmcH15G8vJ — Cricket Videos🏏 (@Crickket__Video) October 15, 2022



Babar will be leading Pakistan for the second time at a marquee ICC event after captaining them to the semifinals of the last year's T20 World Cup in UAE.

Pakistan are part of Super 12s Group 2 and will be starting their campaign versus arch-rivals India on October 23.