WATCH: Umpiring blunder again! Lankan batter declared out despite clear gap between bat and ball

The match officials also came under scrutiny during the first ODI game as well.

During the ongoing second ODI between Sri Lanka and India, poor umpiring decisions came back to haunt again as a Sri Lankan batter was declared out despite a visible gap between the bat and the ball.

Notably, the umpiring standards have been subpar in this series. In the first ODI, umpire Joel Wilson came under the light for a few controversial decisions, which got overturned because of DRS.

The match officials also came under scrutiny after there was no super-over played between India and Sri Lanka despite a tied game.

Meanwhile, another umpiring blunder occurred in the second match of the series.

On the third ball of the 12th over bowled by Axar Patel, the ball passed close to Lankan batter Kusal Mendis' bat who looked to defend it on his front foot.

The keeper and first slip were convinced there was an edge and appealed confidently. The umpire, agreeing with them, raised his finger, leaving Kusal Mendis and bowler Axar Patel stunned by the decision.

Kusal promptly opted for a review, which revealed a significant gap between the bat and the ball.

Check the video of the whole incident below.

India, Sri Lanka locked in intense battle to take series lead

Speaking about the match, it has been an evenly poised contest for the most part with the momentum swaying from one side to the other.

After Mohammed Siraj struck a wicket on the very first delivery of the match, the Indian bowlers capitalised on the momentum and reduced the hosts to 136/6 in 34.5 overs.

However, the Sri Lanka middle-order put up a spirited effort to rebuild the innings and post a competitive target of 241.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Angry Mohammed Siraj hurls abuses at Akila Dananjaya

At the time of writing this report, the India scoreboard currently read 178 for 6 in 30.3 overs with Axar Patel and Washington Sundar at the crease.

Telegram Group Join Now

Both teams will be eyeing a win tonight and take the lead, especially after the first game ended in a draw.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube