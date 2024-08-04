WATCH: Angry Mohammed Siraj hurls abuses at Akila Dananjaya

Siraj walked to the batter in his followthrough to stare down at him.

During the ongoing second ODI between Sri Lanka and India, talismanic India pacer Mohammed Siraj hurled expletives at Sri Lanka's Akila Dananjaya after the former got slammed for a boundary.

The incident happened on the penultimate over of the match, bowled by Siraj.

After getting hit for a four on the fifth ball of the over, Siraj came back stronger with an accurate bouncer for his final delivery which beat the batter at the opposite end as he made an unsuccessful attempt to pull the ball.

Siraj then walked to the batter in his followthrough to stare down at him and hurl some expletives. The Sri Lankan however, did not respond to the sledging from Siraj.

Sri Lanka's middle-order make amends after early setback

Speaking about the match, the Indian bowlers started the match in a bold manner. Siraj got India a breakthrough on the very first ball of the game by dismissing Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka and the Indian bowlers kept the momentum going, picking up wickets at regular intervals.

Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis registered scores of 40 and 30 respectively to make amends after the initial setback.

However, it was the Sri Lanka lower middle-order batters and tail-enders who impressed for the second consecutive time in the ongoing ODI series as the hosts managed to post 240/9 after reeling at 136/6 in 34.5 overs at one time.

Dunith Wellalage contributed 39 runs from 35 balls after entering the game at number seven. Following him, Kamindu Mendis added 40 runs off 44 balls and Dananjaya supported with 15 runs from 13 deliveries.

At the time of writing this report, the India scoreboard currently read 114 for 1 in 16 overs with Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli at the crease.

