WATCH: Utter chaos as batter returns from pavilion due to umpiring blunder during Asian Games

Babar Hayat had already gone to the pavilion but a few minutes later, the third umpire reversed the decision.

The second Quarter-Final of the Asian Games 2023 witnessed a clash between the Nizakat Khan-led Hong Kong National Cricket Team and Qasim Akram-led Pakistan National Cricket Team on Tuesday (October 03) at the Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field. Having won the toss, Hong Kong chose to field first. The HKG bowlers delivered an outstanding performance, posing a significant challenge to Pakistan’s top-order batters. The first five batters of Pakistan struggled, leaving the Men In Green at a precarious 54/5.

However, the lower order of Pakistan exhibited excellent batting skills, propelling the team to a formidable total of 160 runs. Aamer Jamal made a sensational contribution of 41 runs while Asif Ali and Arafat Minhas each contributed a commendable 25 runs each.

In pursuit, Hong Kong suffered an early setback with the dismissal of Muhammad Khan in the second over. Babar Hayat then entered the fray to partner with his skipper Nizakat Khan. While trying to establish a partnership, Babar Hayat found himself seemingly stumped by the Pakistan wicket-keeper on the second ball of the fourth over.



Minhas delivered a tossed-up delivery from around the wicket and the batter attempted to launch it over midwicket. However, he lost his balance, allowing the keeper Rohail Nazir to swiftly dislodge the bails. The decision was referred to the third umpire Sarika Prasad, who, after reviewing the replays ruled Babar Hayat out as his foot was slightly off the ground when the bails were dislodged.

However, a few minutes later, the third umpire reversed the decision. It was determined that the wicket-keeper did not have control of the ball in his gloves when he dislodged the bails, leading to the alteration of the decision from out to not out.

Despite the reprieve, Babar was unable to stay at the crease for long and ultimately departed after scoring 29 runs off 27 balls. Hong Kong were eventually bundled out for 92 runs in 18.5 overs, resulting in a 68-run loss.

