WATCH: Batter throws bat at umpire in celebration during Zimbabwe club cricket

In a bizarre incident during a domestic match in Zimbabwe club cricket, a batter threw his bat at the umpire which eventually hurt his legs.

It happened during Zimbabwe's elite 50-over domestic competition, the National Premier League (NPL 2024), in a match between SOGO Rangers and Rainbow 1 Cricket Club.

In the 45-over game that turned out to be a nail-biting contest, Rainbow required 4 runs off the final ball while Zimbabwe's star all-rounder Ryan Burl, who is also the SOGO Rangers' captain had the ball in hand.

Zimbabwe's Francis Sande made a brilliant play, smashing a six off Burl to steal the win away from the Rangers. Shortly after, in a moment of celebration, he threw his bat in excitement which unfortunately struck the umpire.

Although the umpire appeared to be in significant pain, he still signalled for a six while clutching his leg. Meanwhile, Sande broke into a distinctive dance before being swarmed by his jubilant teammates.".

WATCH: Batter throws bat at umpire during celebration

These moments often entertain fans greatly, and it's no surprise that the video quickly became viral on social media. Check it below.

The 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐠𝐮𝐞 dishes out sissling hot action!



Rainbow wanted 4 runs off the last ball against SOGO Rangers

Speaking about the Zimbabwe national team, they are having a tough time of late, after suffering two successive series defeats.

Zimbabwe hosted India shortly after the culmination of the T20 World Cup 2024 last month. Although they started strong by winning the first of the five-match T20I series, India came all guns blazing to win the remaining four games.

Following that, Zimbabwe played a one-off Test against Ireland but faced another defeat.

The Chevrons will next host Pakistan for a white-ball series later this year in November comprising three T20Is and as many ODIs.

