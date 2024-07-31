Not SKY, Hardik Pandya and Gautam Gambhir address dressing room after India's series win; Watch video

The Men in Blue registered a 3-0 whitewash of the Sri Lankans in the T20I series.

Both Gautam Gambhir and Suryakumar Yadav got off to an emphatic start to their respective coaching and captaincy stints as India registered a 3-0 whitewash against Sri Lanka in the T20I series.

The Men in Blue won the last game of the series yesterday night in a thrilling Super Over win.

In the aftermath of the match, Gambhir gave a speech in the dressing room followed by another one by Hardik Pandya instead of skipper Suryakumar.

Notably, Hardik was recently eclipsed by SKY for the T20I captaincy role despite the all-rounder being the frontrunner for the position.

Gambhir started off his speech by extending his gratitude to the team and applauding the batting and captaincy of Suryakumar Yadav.

The new Indian coach was quoted as saying in a video uploaded by BCCI,

"Outstanding captaincy and more important as well because I asked for something before the start of the game and you actually delivered it. This is what happens when you keep fighting. You don't give up."

Gautam Gambhir gives warning on maintaining fitness

He soon turned his attention to the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh, advising the players selected for the T20Is to use the break to sharpen their skills and maintain their fitness levels.

"Some of the guys, who won't be a part of the 50-over format, will have a longer break. So, make sure when you come back for the Bangladesh series, make sure you keep your skills and fitness levels high," Gambhir said.

𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺 💙



Head Coach Gautam Gambhir 🤝 Hardik Pandya address the dressing room as the action now shifts to the ODIs in Colombo #TeamIndia | #SLvIND | @GautamGambhir | @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/PFrTEVzdvd — BCCI (@BCCI) July 31, 2024

ALSO READ: Not Jaiswal or Bishnoi, this player wins the fielder of the series medal after India's series win over Sri Lanka

Gambhir's comments appeared to be aimed at players who have struggled with injuries, especially Hardik Pandya, who he eventually called upon to conclude the session.

After achieving a dominant victory in the T20Is, India will take on Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series beginning on August 2.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube