WATCH: Ben Stokes cleans up Rohit Sharma with his first ball in the series

As England had exploited all their options without finding a break, Stokes brought himself into attack.

England skipper Ben Stokes gave a testament to his bowling prowess immediately after picking up the ball following an 8-month hiatus. Stokes, who had been playing as a specialist batter throughout the series due to his knee surgery after the 2023 ODI World Cup, bowled for the first time after lunch on Day 2 of the ongoing IND vs ENG 5th Test in Dharamshala.

And he struck gold, getting the better of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on his very first delivery. Stokes bowled an excellent outswinger to Rohit which uprooted his off stump.

Rohit has looked in sublime touch on Day 2, notching up his century by punishing the likes of Mark Wood and Shoaib Bashir all over the park in the morning session.

At lunchbreak, England appeared to be lacking options which prompted Stokes to step up and introduce himself into the attack. This decision paid off immediately, as he skillfully delivered a ball that angled away after landing on the off-stump line. The delivery unsettled Sharma, causing him to lose balance and leaving his off stump vulnerable, which the ball crashed into.

Although the England captain refrained from bowling in the initial four Test matches, he was spotted bowling in practice sessions in the nets, indicating his readiness to contribute with the ball.

Stokes also did not bowl in the morning session of Day 2 as well when the other England bowlers were getting hammered by Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill.

Stokes' unexpected first delivery to Sharma surprised not only Indian fans but also his own teammates, with Mark Wood visibly looking speechless as Rohit made his way back to the dugout.

