Watch: Ben Stokes hit on helmet grill after reverse shot goes wrong

The premier England allrounder was struck on his helmet after a failed attempt at reverse scooping Daniel Sams at Perth.

The left-hander was hit on the helmet grill of his while trying to hit the left-arm seamer for a boundary through deep-third region.

Making his return to the T20I side after skipping the Pakistan trip, premier England allrounder Ben Stokes looked in an adventurous mood with the bat in hand against Australia in Perth on Sunday (October 9).

The left-hander tried made only 9 off 9 balls at No.3 but his little innings wasn't short of any effort to put the ball off the square. At one point, Stokes in fact hurt himself while attempting a reverse scoop meant to fly over the short-third fielder placed inside the ring behind square on the off-side.

As the left-hander shaped up to play a reverse scoop for a boundary against Australian seamer Daniel Sams' slower ball, he ended up missing the delivery and got him on his helmet grill, which led the England medical staff to immediately attend the player.

Ben Stokes had a quick test done by the medical personnel for potential concussion, as is the mandatory norm now for occasions when the batter gets hit by a delivery, before he was allowed to resume his innings at the Optus Stadium for the T20I series opener.

Ben Stokes plays reverse scoop; gets hit on the helmet

The incident is from the second ball of the 14th over in England's first-innings batting effort. Facing Sams from the over-the-wicket angle for the left-armer, Stokes attempted a high-risk reverse scoop with the intention to get it over the short-third fielder for a boundary.

But the batter missed the ball completely and saw it grip off the deck to evade his downswing and hit him on the grill of his helmet, leading to a pause in the proceedings with the England physio and medical staff personnel checking for his health and doing a quick concussion test.

Ouch!



Stokes has been checked out and is ok to continue #AUSvENG pic.twitter.com/NaupZOZEhO — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 9, 2022



It wasn't before the test was conducted and Stokes reported success on the count of potential dizziness was he allowed to resume his innings. It didn't last long, though, as the comeback man was out for a run-a-ball nine at the crease.

The T20I series against Australia is Stokes' first for England since the start of the home summer, where he missed the matches against India and South Africa before being rested for the historic trip to Pakistan.

The allrounder will be aiming to get the maximum prep out of these three matches and the two T20 World Cup warm-up games before England kick-off their campaign at the marquee ICC event.