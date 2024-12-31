News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Jacob Bethell found the worst possible manner to get out during the Big Bash League fixture.
WATCH
December 31, 2024 - 10:33 am

Brain Fade Moment for RCB Batter! Misses a Full-Toss To Lose His Stumps in Big Bash League [WATCH]

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

He was probably deceived by the dip right in front of him at the final moment, so the ball went below his willow to crash the stumps.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Jacob Bethell found the worst possible manner to get out during the Big Bash League fixture.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Jacob Bethell found the worst possible manner to get out during the Big Bash League fixture. He lost his wicket off a loose full-toss delivery that should have been hit for a boundary.

Daniel Sams bowled a high full-toss at the stumps, and the ball dipped at the very last moment at Bethell, who tried to swipe it with the angle. However, he missed it completely, and the ball went on to hit the top of the off-stump, bizarrely dismissing Bethell.

He was probably deceived by the dip right in front of him at the final moment, so the ball went below his willow to crash the stumps. It was also why he lost his balance while playing the shot, and it also played a role in his dismissal.

Also Read: Dropping Himself for the Sydney Test Could Earn Rohit Sharma Stamp of Approval

It is also possible that Bethell didn’t expect a full-toss at that stage and was undone when it suddenly arrived at him at a relatively high height. But whatever the reason, he would be massively disappointed with this mode of dismissal because such balls usually deserve to go to the boundary rather than getting out.

Sydney Thunder defeated Melbourne Renegades by 8 runs

Regarding the match result, Sydney Thunder registered another victory by defeating Melbourne Renegades in Sydney. Batting first, the Thunder posted a fighting 156/4 on a tricky deck – thanks to a terrific knock by David Warner, who scored 86 runs in 57 deliveries, including ten boundaries and two maximums, and Matthew Gilkes also played a decent 23-run knock.

As many as four bowlers took a wicket each for Melbourne Renegades. During the chase, the Renegades got a decent start, with openers – Josh Brown (22) and Jake Fraser-McGurk (26) – forming a 34-run stand.

However, other batters couldn’t apply themselves and kept losing their wickets one after another as the Renegades never gained momentum. Laurie Evans (40) played a quickfire knock and tried reviving the team but couldn’t take them over the line.

Eventually, Melbourne Renegades fell short by 8 runs and shrunk to their second defeat of the season. Meanwhile, Sydney Thunder registered their third win and ascended to the second position on the points table.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Big Bash League 2024/25
Daniel Sams
Jacob Bethell

Related posts

Travis Head

Travis Head’s ‘Finger in Hole’ Celebration After Dismissing Rishabh Pant Goes Viral [WATCH]

The celebration wasn't what everyone thought it to be.
WATCH
30/12/2024
Yashasvi Jaiswal got out in a controversial manner after ample drama on the fifth delivery of the 71st over.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Gets Out in a Controversial Manner! Snicko Shows No Spike but Umpire Deems Him Out

The replays showed a deflection from one of the angles, but the Snicko showed no movement.
WATCH
30/12/2024
Bails switching has been a common trend throughout the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy and has been done in almost every innings.

‘I Believe in Myself’ – Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Blunt Reply to Mitchell Starc After Another Bails-Swapping Act [WATCH]

It was a nice little light moment amidst intense cricketing action on the final day of the Boxing Day Test, and while Starc tried to put mental pressure on Jaiswal, the youngster was ready with his answer.
WATCH
30/12/2024
India have struggled to remove the lower-order batters and tailenders in Test cricket lately, and a similar incident unfolded in the Boxing Day Test.

‘Nahi Lag Raha Zor’ – Exhausted Jasprit Bumrah Declines Rohit Sharma’s Wish To Bowl Another Over After a Lengthy Spell

Bumrah bowled 53.2 overs in this Test, the most he has bowled in a game, surpassing his previous-most of 53 overs against England at The Oval.
WATCH
30/12/2024

Same Mistake Again! Virat Kohli Gets Out Chasing the Ball Outside Off-Stump To Leave India in Deep Trouble

Mitchell Starc bowled a fuller-length delivery across Kohli, who went for a drive away from his body but could only get outside edge of the willow.
WATCH
30/12/2024
Nitish Kumar Reddy's Sister Invited to Australian Media Commentary

Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Sister Invited to Australian Media Commentary; Shares Her Family’s Emotional Journey [WATCH]

She expressed that when he finally reached the century, they were overwhelmed with happiness and pride, feeling as though they were the ones playing the game.
WATCH
29/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy