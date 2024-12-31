Brain Fade Moment for RCB Batter! Misses a Full-Toss To Lose His Stumps in Big Bash League [WATCH]

He was probably deceived by the dip right in front of him at the final moment, so the ball went below his willow to crash the stumps.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Jacob Bethell found the worst possible manner to get out during the Big Bash League fixture. He lost his wicket off a loose full-toss delivery that should have been hit for a boundary.

Daniel Sams bowled a high full-toss at the stumps, and the ball dipped at the very last moment at Bethell, who tried to swipe it with the angle. However, he missed it completely, and the ball went on to hit the top of the off-stump, bizarrely dismissing Bethell.

He was probably deceived by the dip right in front of him at the final moment, so the ball went below his willow to crash the stumps. It was also why he lost his balance while playing the shot, and it also played a role in his dismissal.

It is also possible that Bethell didn’t expect a full-toss at that stage and was undone when it suddenly arrived at him at a relatively high height. But whatever the reason, he would be massively disappointed with this mode of dismissal because such balls usually deserve to go to the boundary rather than getting out.

Sydney Thunder defeated Melbourne Renegades by 8 runs

Regarding the match result, Sydney Thunder registered another victory by defeating Melbourne Renegades in Sydney. Batting first, the Thunder posted a fighting 156/4 on a tricky deck – thanks to a terrific knock by David Warner, who scored 86 runs in 57 deliveries, including ten boundaries and two maximums, and Matthew Gilkes also played a decent 23-run knock.

As many as four bowlers took a wicket each for Melbourne Renegades. During the chase, the Renegades got a decent start, with openers – Josh Brown (22) and Jake Fraser-McGurk (26) – forming a 34-run stand.

However, other batters couldn’t apply themselves and kept losing their wickets one after another as the Renegades never gained momentum. Laurie Evans (40) played a quickfire knock and tried reviving the team but couldn’t take them over the line.

Eventually, Melbourne Renegades fell short by 8 runs and shrunk to their second defeat of the season. Meanwhile, Sydney Thunder registered their third win and ascended to the second position on the points table.

