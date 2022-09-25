Watch: Charlie Dean gives non-striker a warning in a domestic game a day after controversial run out

Charlie Dean sent an indirect message to the world, disapproving Deepti Sharma going ahead with the run-out without a warning.

Charlie Dean almost had her own moment of running out the non-striker at Lord's, a day after being outfoxed by Deepti Sharma.

One day after being at the receiving end of a controversial run-out at the non-striker's end, England's Charlie Dean was seen threatening to dismiss a batter in the same way during a domestic List A encounter on Sunday (September 25).

Dean was seen stopping just before she could run out the non-striker and giving the batter a warning, perhaps sarcastically sending her message across against Indian spinner Deepti Sharma's much talked about act at Lord's the day before.

Playing for Southern Vipers in the Rachael Hayhoe Flint Trophy, England's premier domestic women's List A 50-over competition, the England cricketer was running in to bowl at Northern Diamonds opener Lauren Winfield Hill when the incident happened.

Before going through with her delivery stride, Charlie Dean stopped and threatened to dislodge the bails, issuing a warning in her own way to the non-striker Linsey Smith, who was forced to immediately resurrect her ground and get back inside the crease or risk being run out.

Charlie Dean nearly does a 'Deepti Sharma'

The incident from the List A event final at Lord's brought a wry smile on fans all over the social media since at the exact same venue, a day before, Charlie Dean was at the receiving end of a run-out at the non-striker's end by Indian spinner Deepti Sharma.

Watch: Dramatic run out at non-striker's end from Deepti Sharma gave India a win at Lord's and left England unhappy

Deepti caught Dean backing up too far and ran England's lone batting warrior out with the hosts needing 16 off 39 balls for the last wicket in a low-scoring thriller for the third and final one-dayer of the series.

Charlie Dean today. Brought a smile to the face this did. pic.twitter.com/P447ysZfPM — Charles Dagnall (@CharlesDagnall) September 25, 2022

The run-out triggered a major controversy in world cricket, leading to another episode of an endless debate between those backing the unwritten 'sprit of cricket' against the actual laws of the game.

Dean's pull-out from the same against Smith in the 8th over of the Nothern Diamonds batting effort was perhaps her standing her ground in favour of the 'spirit of cricket' brigade, letting the world know she still disapproves of Deepti's act against her team.