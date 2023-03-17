Watch: Chris Gayle run out in hilarious fashion despite no attempt to run

The West Indies stalwart was out in a hilarious fashion during a round-robin encounter of the Legends League Cricket.

Chris Gayle found himself in the midst of a funny run-out in the Legends League Cricket (LLC) game played on Thursday (March 16). The West Indies stalwart was dismissed without even attempting to make it through to the other end in the fixture against the Asian Lions.

Opening the batting for World Giants, Gayle found himself run-out despite not even attempting to complete a run as his partner Hashim Amla crossed ahead of him after calling him across for a quick single.

The ageing 'Universe Boss' was never set for a single and just couldn't believe how much quicker the South African great at the other end was to run across the deck and nearly complete his side of the proceedings while the left-hander himself watched in disbelief.

It made for a hilarious clip where Chris Gayle could only take a few anxious steps outside the popping crease and was out run out with the Lions dislodging the bails at the batting end.

Chris Gayle's funny run-out in LLC

The run-out took place on the second ball of the third over in the Giants' first-innings batting effort in Doha. Facing upto off-spinner Shoaib Malik, Amla stepped out against a full-pitcher and tapped the ball to the mid-off fielder, asking his batting partner Chris Gayle to quickly hurry across for a run.

But, clearly, Amla overestimated Gayle's ability to sprint across and found him stranded a few inches outside the popping crease at the bowling end while he himself completed the single comfortably. It was all too funny, as by the time Amla reached the other end, Gayle could only take a few nervy steps outside.



The run-out was easily completed by Lions allrounder Shahid Afridi who made a pinpoint throw towards wicketkeeper Upul Tharanga and he dislodged the stumps at the batting end, with Amla and Gayle ending in an amusing stare at each other.

Gayle would've set himself up for a flurry of sixes on a flat pitch in Doha but could only muster 2 runs off his 5 balls in the middle before being run-out without even attempting a single.