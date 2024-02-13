CSK player takes stunning hat-trick, makes fifty in Bangladesh Premier League

This performance would make the CSK owners definitely happy as they eye a record sixth title in the upcoming IPL 2024 season.

The upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) is drawing closer and fans are waiting with baited breaths to watch the action go down. A lot of the players set to play in the new IPL season are currently plying their trades in other global franchise T20 leagues (SA20, Bangladesh Premier League, ILT20).

While this will give the players a chance to warm up and hone their skills ahead of the mega-event, it will also give the IPL franchises an idea about the players' form. A Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricketer, who is playing in the BPL 2024 gave a testament to his prowess and sent a strong warning to other franchises ahead of IPL 2024.

Moeen Ali put up a stellar all-round display to clinch a hat trick and then slam a fifty. Playing for the Comilla Victorians, the England all-rounder finished with figures of 3.3-0-23-4, claiming the last three Chattogram Challengers wickets in their 73-run win, after starring with the bat in a win that pushed them to the second spot on the points table.

A hat-trick for Moeen Ali! What a special player this guy is 🫡

Moeen Ali's performance will be a positive going into IPL 2024

This performance would make the CSK owners definitely happy as they eye a record sixth title in the upcoming season. Moeen Ali had a lean last season and his retention was surprising for many. The England cricketer failed to deliver with the bat or ball, scoring 124 runs and picking up just nine wickets in 15 matches.

However, his recent bloom will be a positive going into the new season. CSK had also bolstered their squad with some new additions in the likes of Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra and Shardul Thakur amongst other domestic talents as they aim for history.

