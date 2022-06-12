WATCH: Dasun Shanaka shares heartwarming video after incredible run chase in Pallekele

The Sri Lankan captain took joy in providing the fans and people of his country some moments of glory amidst a crises in the Island nation.

Relishing the praise from all corners, Dasun Shanaka soaked in the joy of inspiring smiles on the faces of Sri Lankans.

Walking into a hopeless situation, skipper Dasun Shanaka once again unleashed the beast inside him and smashed the bowling to all corners in Sri Lanka's consolation win in the third and final T20I of the series versus Australia this Saturday (June 11).

Chasing a difficult target of 177 in Pallekele, Sri Lanka found themselves 96/2 in the 13th over when Shanaka arrived at the crease. Needing a further 81 off 46 balls, the hosts desperately needed someone to play out of his skins.

That is exactly the kind of knock their captain ended up playing, as he struck an unbeaten 54 off 25 deliveries, including 5 fours and 4 sixes, to propel the Lankan Lions through to an unlikely victory.

When Sri Lanka looked like staring at a disappointing 3-0 whitewash from the tourists, Dasun Shanaka ensured they took something out of the rubber and feel more confident heading into the ODI leg of Australia's all-format visit.

Dasun Shanaka tributes knock and T20I win to people of Sri Lanka

Beyond the on-field encouragement to his men, Dasun Shanaka's knock and Sri Lanka's victory would've brought a smile on the faces of the resilient people back in the Island nation, who have been dealing with an economic and humanitarian crisis over the past few months.

Shanaka recognised how the influence of his innings transcended boundaries and helped galvanised the Sri Lankans for brief but heartening moments.

A jam-packed crowd at the Premadasa Stadium cheered for their men as they pulled off an inspiring come-from-behind win by 4 wickets to end the T20I series on a pleasing note.

All of it was captured in a beautiful clip the player shared over Twitter, with fans of all ages standing in applause for their team's win and soaking in the moments of joy, for they've been rare.

I’m very happy to see these smiling faces of my people 😇🇱🇰 pic.twitter.com/H4yQDmLpjj — Dasun Shanaka (@dasunshanaka1) June 11, 2022



Dasun Shanaka would've felt extremely satisfied to have taken his team to an unlikely victory and give the Sri Lankan fans a sense of happiness amidst heaps of sadness they've had to battle with.