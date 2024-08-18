4 runs needed off 3 balls: Deepti Sharma smashes six to win The Hundred Women's Final for London Spirit

Deepti Sharma hit a maximum to seal the deal for London Spirit and take them to their first-ever title in The Women’s Hundred.

Deepti Sharma hit a maximum to seal the deal for London Spirit and take them to their first-ever title in The Women’s Hundred. Hayley Matthews bowled a fuller-length delivery on the stumps line, but Deepti was ready for it.

She came down the track and lofted high towards the long-on region, where Shabnim Ismail gave a valiant effort but couldn’t catch it. The ball went over the line, and the Spirit were through since they required four runs in three deliveries.

The whole team started celebrating by hugging each other and came in the middle to congratulate the two players, including Deepti, who hit the winning shot. She showed immense composure and character under pressure by keeping her calm and choosing the right delivery to attack, even though the scoreboard could have tempted her to make a mistake.

She ended with 16 runs in as many deliveries, including a maximum, with the willow. Earlier, she also snared a wicket while bowling an economical spell of 23 runs to keep Welsh Fire in check in the first innings.

With 4️⃣ runs needed and 3️⃣ balls left, Deepti Sharma hits a 6️⃣ to WIN it! 😳#TheHundred https://t.co/u57MSy7ga0 pic.twitter.com/i46RTvWFG1 — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 18, 2024

Deepti Sharma caps off a remarkable all-round season

Deepti Sharma’s brilliance wasn’t limited to this game, for she was brilliant with both bat and ball throughout the season. She scored 212 runs at an average of 212 and a strike rate of 132.50 in six outings, with the best of 46*.

Further, Deepti also picked 8 wickets at an average of 22.12 and a strike rate of 19.37, with the best of 3/18. She was the chief contributor to every department and played a crucial role in London Spirit’s winning campaign.

Fittingly, she hit the winning shot and took her team over the line, for it did justice to what she achieved in the edition. No wonder she was among the happiest during the trophy presentation and lifted the cup with the captain, Heather Knight.

Last year, London Spirit ended sixth in the points table and required a comeback this time around. Fortunately, the team played as a unit, achieved the goal and were worthy champions of the competition.

