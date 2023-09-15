WATCH: MS Dhoni gives lift to young cricketer on his Yamaha RD350 bike

A video captured by the local cricketer, showing Dhoni during the training session and the ride, quickly gained traction on social media

Former Indian captain, MS Dhoni is renowned for both his acts of generosity and his unassuming demeanor. Another example of this was evident when he gave a ride to a young cricketer after a training session in Ranchi.

His humble nature was on full display as he hopped onto his iconic Yamaha RD350 alongside the young player. A video, captured by the local cricketer showing Dhoni during the training session and the ride, quickly gained traction on social media.

Currently in recovery from a knee surgery he underwent right after yet another successful season with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the veteran wicketkeeper-batter led the franchise to a historic fifth title in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL).

He hinted at playing one more season, spurred by the unwavering support of his fans, which was evident at every venue throughout the campaign.

Dhoni played golf with ex-US Prez Donald Trump recently

The World Cup-winning captain recently took a vacation to the United States of America (USA) with his friends and family. Many Indian fans there had the chance to meet the legendary cricketer. A video of him playfully signing an autograph before jokingly asking for his chocolates back also circulated on social media.

Dhoni was also seen in the audience during the 2023 US Open quarterfinal match between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

ALSO READ: "He has got something special to offer" - AB de Villiers reveals his first observation on India star

Furthermore, he was spotted playing golf with former United States President Donald Trump. Reports suggest that the prominent political figure and businessman extended an invitation for a round of golf, which Dhoni graciously accepted.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.