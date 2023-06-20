Watch: 'We saw you cry on the telly' - English crowd mocks Steve Smith

The packed stands at the Edgbaston ground tried to get under the skin of the Australian batting great on Day 4 of the Ashes 2023 opener.

English crowd donned their most brutal avatar in mocking Steve Smith with the 'ball-tampering' reference on Day 4 of the Ashes 2023 opener in Edgbaston. The Australian batting great was at the receiving end of ugly jeering from the packed stadium in Birmingham, dominated by England supporters, who tried their hardest to get under the skin of the modern-day legend.

They took the 'ball-tampering' reference to do so, going after the cricketer for the contentious 2018 Cape Town incident, in the aftermath of which Smith was seen crying in front of the press with his father standing next to him.

That episode of the whole fiasco, with the great batter seen breaking down in the view of billion cricket fans all over the globe, became the focal point for the 'Barmy Army' and the rest of the English supports, who sang, "we saw you crying on telle" and sledged Steve Smith.

Smith, however, took it under his stride and offered a smirk, perhaps used to such remarks thrown his way by now and learning best not to take the 'ball-tampering' reference personally.

Smith faces English mocking in Ashes 2023 opener

Standing in the field during the England third-innings batting effort, Steve Smith could only grin to the jeering from the English supporters present inside the packed Birmingham stadium. The cricketer took the remarks under his stride and received the mocking in the best of spirits.

The 'ball-tampering' reference continues to follow the Australian giant, who was found as one of the masterminds behind the visitors trying to alter the condition of the ball for the Newlands Test in 2018 alongside David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

English Crowd Mocking Steven Smith: We Saw You Crying on the Telly.

Steven Smith is Tackling that with a smile🥺💯. #StevenSmith #ENGvsAUS #Ashes2023 #Ashes23 pic.twitter.com/jgEwQ9MMpf — Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) June 19, 2023



The latest episode is only evident to the Ashes rivalry running deep in the conscience of fans on either side. When the English travel Down Under, Australian fans also give the cricketers the hardest possible time.

But the reference to the crying incident in the aftermath of the 'ball-tampering' incident against a player still overcoming the trauma from the past was a touch below the belt.