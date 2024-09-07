[WATCH] Flying Harshit Rana takes an outrageous catch in Duleep Trophy 2024

During the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2024, pacer Harshit Rana gave an exemplary display of his tremendous fielding skills by taking an outrageous diving catch.

On Day 3 of the match between India C and India D, India D's Harshit Rana executed a spectacular catch to remove opposition batter Aryan Juyal.

The dismissal came on the first ball of the 39th over when Arshdeep Singh delivered a full toss wide of off-stump. Juyal went for a cut shot but managed only a glancing edge.

Harshit Rana, stationed at deep point, sprinted in and completed an impressive diving catch to dismiss Juyal.

Juyal had contributed with a solid innings, amassing 47 runs from 74 balls, including three boundaries and a six, before falling to Arshdeep's delivery.

Ruturaj Gaikwad's India C win opening round match Duleep Trophy 2024

Speaking about the match, Ruturaj Gaikwad-led India C team registered a confident win by 4 wickets.

Chasing a target of 233, India C started strongly, reaching 50 runs in just 6.3 overs with their openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sai Sudharsan stitching a solid stand of 64 runs off 67 balls.

At tea on Day 3, India C were 198/6 in 53 overs. With 35 more runs needed to win, Abishek Porel took over the responsibilities, remaining unbeaten on 35 while Manav Suthar, who took seven wickets during India D's second innings also played a handy cameo of 19 runs to see his team over the finishing line.

In the earlier stages of the match, Shreyas Iyer (54) and Devdutt Padikkal (56) both made half-centuries in the second innings, enabling India D to set a target of 233 runs.

