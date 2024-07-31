WATCH: Gautam Gambhir couldn't stop smiling after Rinku Singh scalps his maiden international wicket

Gautam Gambhir couldn’t stop smiling as Rinku Singh got a big wicket of Kusal Perera on the second delivery of the 19th over.

Gautam Gambhir couldn’t stop smiling as Rinku Singh got a big wicket of Kusal Perera on the second delivery of the 19th over. Rinku, who generally doesn’t bowl, had a chance to impress with his bowling skills when the game looked done and dusted.

Suryakumar Yadav handed him the ball when Sri Lanka required only nine runs in 12 balls to check out his bowling skills. As it turned out, Rinku bowled a slightly loose delivery, but Perera went for a big shot and handed a high reverse catch to the bowler, losing his wicket.

As Rinku completed the catch, Gambhir couldn’t hold his smile back, for he was also surprised by the events unfolding in the middle. It was a gamble that worked brilliantly for the Men in Blue, and Gambhir had all the reasons in the world to have a beaming smile.

Even Rinku enjoyed his maiden international wicket to please Gambhir like anything amidst some tense moments. Eventually, the bowler dismissed another batter and conceded only three runs to script a miraculous comeback for India from nowhere.

India win the super over to whitewash Sri Lanka in Pallekele

Chasing a modest 138, Sri Lanka were going well by the 19th over of the second innings. When things seemed straightforward, a familiarity unfolded, and like previous games, the home team lost too many wickets in a bunch to pave the way for India’s comeback.

India tried rookie part-timers, including the captain Suryakumar Yadav, and the move did wonders for the away side. While Rinku grabbed two wickets in the penultimate over, Suryakumar Yadav dismissed two batters and conceded five runs to tie the game, taking it to the super over.

Washington Sundar bowled the super over for India and gave only two runs before taking two removing two available strikers to ease the way for his batters. Suryakumar Yadav hit a four on the first delivery to seal the deal for India after chaotic turnarounds in the death overs.

This win ensured a whitewash for Sri Lanka, who should have won this game. Those drastic changes in events couldn’t prevent Gautam Gambhir from controlling his laugh and would be happy to start his international coaching career with a whitewash.

