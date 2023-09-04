WATCH: Gautam Gambhir responds to viral video of him showing middle finger to the crowd

Gambhir clarified that his reaction was prompted by what he perceived as 'anti-India chants' emanating from a group of Pakistani fans in attendance

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has provided insight into his controversial gesture aimed at the crowd during a 2023 Asia Cup match held in Sri Lanka. He clarified that his reaction was prompted by what he perceived as 'anti-India chants' emanating from a group of Pakistani fans in attendance. Gambhir emphasized that he is not one to remain silent in the face of such comments and called upon cricket enthusiasts to keep politics separate from sports.

Gautam Gambhir found himself embroiled in controversy after a viral video depicted him gesturing with his middle finger towards the crowd during India's Group A match against Pakistan in the 2023 Asia Cup in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. The video captured chants of "Kohli, Kohli" as Gambhir made his way back to the broadcasting area from the playing field.

Gautam Gambhir gives his clarification on the video

However, Gambhir pointed out that not everything visible on social media provides the full context, and he alleged the presence of anti-India chants among Pakistan supporters in the crowd.

He took the opportunity to explain his perspective on the matter while returning for commentary during India's second Group B match against Nepal in Pallekele.

"Whatever is shown on social media, there is no truth to it. People show what they want to show on social media. What actually happened was there were anti-India slogans being chanted, I heard chants of 'Hindustan Murdabad'. There were slogans about Kashmir also. So there will obviously be a reaction, one way or the other or laugh at it. There were a couple of Pakistani people... they were shouting anti-India stuff. Obviously, it was a natural reaction. I can't hear things being said about my country," Gambhir told the media on Monday, September 4.

Gambhir talking about the viral video spreading on social media. [Jagran News] pic.twitter.com/p4OHlGgLvH — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 4, 2023

