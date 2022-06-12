Watch: Georgia Adams' superb follow-through and back-handed flick run-out off her bowling in the Charlotte Edwards Cup

The back-handed flick after a quick follow through from Georgia Adams made the run-out possible.

England cricketer Georgia Adams inflicted a spectacular run-out in the final of the Charlotte Edwards Cup held on Saturday (June 11) in Northampton. The Southern Vipers captain gave his team a breakthrough against the Central Sparks with an exceptional run-out off her own bowling.

The run-out involved Sparks' lower-order batter Emily Arlott, who flicked Adams' gentle off-break to the left-hand side of the playing deck and started sprinting for a quick single. But the bowler was quicker than her to the ball, as she collected it and made a direct throw at the stumps while laying down on the turf.

It was a special piece of fielding from the Georgia Adams, whose agility and game awareness were there for everyone to see in the moment, catching Arlott well short of the crease with a pinpoint throw even as she lost her balance and fell on the deck.

Georgia Adams' special run-out

The run-out was seen near the close of the 18th over in Sparks' first-innings batting effort. At 92/6, the Sparks were going nowhere with their attempt to put the Vipers under pressure for the second half. This resulted in some desperate piece of action on their part, with their lower-order bat Arlott going for a hopeless run.

With next to no timing on the stroke, Georgia Adams had the time to quickly sprint across and cover the ball, before making an accurate throw at the stumps with Arlott well short of her ground at the other end.

Adams would've taken a lot of joy from the run-out, especially as she initially lost her balance but was mindful of the chance on offer and made a timely and pinpoint throw to ensure Arlott indeed made a long walk back.

She had earlier dismissed opposing batter Sarah Glenn, too, when she was setting her eyes in with a 13-ball 16. Adams had a fruitful outing with the ball, delivering a spell of 1 for 16 off her 4 overs to help Vipers keep the Sparks down to just 109/8 in the allotted 20 overs. They later won the game and lifted the Charlotte Edwards Cup.