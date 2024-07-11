WATCH: Stunned Ben Stokes ends up appreciating Gudakesh Motie's peach delivery

The turn was so much that even Stokes was left jaw-dropped.

During Day 2 of the ongoing first of the three-Test match series between England and West Indies, Windies spinner Gudakesh Motie bowled a peach of delivery to dismiss Three Lions skipper Ben Stokes who was left absolutely outfoxed.

The incident happened on the last ball of the 55th over of England's innings when Stokes was batting on 4 off 11 balls and departed without doing much damage.

The England all-rounder went for a drive, only to see the ball going through the gate before uprooting his middle stump.

The turn was so much by Motie that left Stokes' jaw-dropped for a while before began to walk off and nodded his head in acknowledgement of the delivery.

Check the video below.

A pearler from Motie!



Ben Stokes' reaction says it all! 😮#ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/ULoLsJjwqX — FanCode (@FanCode) July 11, 2024

ALSO READ: Details emerge on Shaheen Afridi's heated argument with former Pakistan player and coaching staff

England establish a healthy first-innings lead

Speaking about the match, Motie followed up the Stokes wicket with another prized scalp in Joe Root.

Root had started to look dangerous, having completed his fifty and was batting on 68 off 114 balls but Motie once again stunned the veteran batter to clear his stumps.

England were eventually bundled out for 371, after establishing a solid lead of 250 runs following West Indies' 121 in the first innings.

Motie finished with two scalps while Jason Holder also finished with as many wickets. However, the star performer with the ball was Jayden Seales, who got a 4-wicket haul to keep West Indies in the hunt.

For England, opener Zak Crawley registered a quickfire knock of 76 off just 89 balls before debutant Jamie Smith played a stellar knock of 70, while youngster Harry Brook also slammed a fifty.

At the time of writing this report, West Indies have started their second inning with the scoreboard reading 8 for 0 in 5.5 overs with Kraigg Brathwaite and Mikyle Louis currently at the crease.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube