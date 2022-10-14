Watch: Young Habibullah shines with bat in hand in the Pakistan Junior League

The Rawalpindi Raiders captain blazed his willow for a terrific cameo at the top of the order, showcasing his talent and promise.

Habibullah smashed the Hyderabad Hunters for a scintillating knock of 39 off just 21 deliveries in Lahore.

The inaugural edition of the Pakistan Junior League is already throwing up a few exciting young talents for the Pakistan cricket fraternity. Among them is a Karachi-born right-hand batter Habibullah, whose powerhitting game has caught up to attention, with the player showcasing his talent and promise at an age of 18.

In a clip posted over their official Twitter handle by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the Rawalpindi Riders captain is seen playing some delightful shots across the ground against Hyderabad Hunters in Lahore.

Habibullah can be seen hitting opposition seamer Fahad Amin for four sixes and two fours in a single over of the innings. The right-hander blazed his willow for a maximum towards the deep mid-wicket region and backed that up with one over extra cover.

Those consecutive sixes dented Amin's spirits, who then over-committed to a yorker and ended up delivering a frontfoot no-ball. Facing the free-hit as well, Habibullah dispatched him for a six over the mid-wicket fence.

Habibullah, Pakistan's rising young talent

By the time he smashed the free-hit for a six, Habibullah had fetched 19 runs off the over with only two legal balls accounted. But the batter didn't stop there. After unveiling his six-hitting prowess, he showed his technical gumption by playing a superb cover drive that nearly went for a boundary.

This ball was again a no-ball, which preceded a free-hit that was then hammered for a maximum down the ground. Amin was finally relieved of his misery with a boundary towards the deep point region. The over that began with a dot ball, eventually went for a whopping 32 runs, leaving Amin shocked.

Habibullah got out soon after that but his knock of 39 off 21 deliveries was enough to reinforce a talent that is expected to serve Pakistan cricket well over the coming years.

ICYMI: Habibullah's 4 6s and 2 4s in a single over last night!

Sensational hitting by the Rawalpindi Raiders captain pic.twitter.com/Yn9uJdGA08 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 12, 2022



The 18-year-old, who is very new to competitive cricket, will be determined to continue on his merry ways in the Pakistan Junior League and earn himself a senior domestic contract with one of the six regional teams, which would then present him a platform to make a claim for Pakistan cap at the highest level.