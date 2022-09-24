Watch: Haris Rauf consoles Harry Brook with a hug after hitting the batter's helmet off a sharp bouncer

The Pakistan seamer gave his England batting counterpart a hug after his sharp bouncer hit him on the grill of his helmet.

Haris Rauf was quick to check on Harry Brook after the batter was hurt on his bouncer during the third T20I in Karachi.

Haris Rauf displayed his sportsperson spirit with a heartening moment during the third T20I of the series against England on Friday (September 23). The Pakistan right-arm seamer was seen giving opposition batter Harry Brook a hug after hitting him on his helmet with a sharp bouncer.

As Brook shaped up to play a big shot to the on-side facing Rauf from an over-the-wicket angle for the right-armer, he was cramped for room on his stroke with the skiddy bouncer from Rauf sneaking in between the space between his helmet grill.

The batter collapsed attempting his shot and had the ball from Rauf getting stuck into his head gear, making for an amusing picture in the middle of the ground in Karachi. The batter wasn't badly hurt by any means since the grill absorbed the blow, but Haris Rauf still made a point to check on him.

Rauf didn't just verify the batter's health at the time but also gave him a warm hug from the back, ensuring he is feeling alright, safe from potential dizziness that could come about through the blow off the bouncer.

Haris Rauf's warm hug to Harry Brook

The incident is from the 17th over of the England first-innings batting effort in the third T20I in Karachi.

Facing Haris Rauf, Harry Brook tried to smash the right-arm quick away for a big shot through the on-side. But he was outfoxed by the pace on the ball, with Rauf following the right-hander and cramping him up for room.

"Caught in the grille"



Brook gets a hug from Rauf after the sharp bouncer 🤝#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/UZRljMQt9C — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 23, 2022



The ball evaded Brook's stroke and hit him straight on his helmet, sneaking in the space between his two grills and getting stuck in there. The batter got up in some discomfort, but wasn't in excessive pain or feeling immediately dizzy.

Yet Haris Rauf made sure he was perfectly alright by going straight upto him and giving him a warm hug from the back, showcasing the impressive sporting spirit that delighted the fans present inside the National Stadium and the millions watching the fixture on their television sets.