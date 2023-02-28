Watch: Haris Rauf notoriously teases Shadab Khan at the fall of his wicket

The Lahore Qalandards seamer was seen rubbing the salt into Islamabad United skipper's wounds and teasing his friend about his dismissal in PSL 2023.

Haris Rauf indulged in some funny antics with his Pakistani teammate and friend Shadab Khan after the fall of the latter's wicket in a Pakistan Super League (PSL) game on Monday (February 27). As Shadab got dismissed and started walking back to the shed, Rauf got the arm around him and started making fun of him.

It was all in the right spirits, with no disrespect intended. But Shadab didn't look overly pleased about it in the moment, especially as his downfall had further ruined the situation for Islamabad United against the Lahore Qalandards.

The player waited and waited for Rauf to back off himself but the opposition pacer kept teasing him about his wicket, ultimately leading to a shrug-off gesture from the batter. Rauf realised he was beginning to annoy Shadab Khan and thus decided to finish with his act by tapping the batter away on his back.

But those few seconds of Rauf making fun of Shadab, who was visibly disappointed about his wicket, made for some viewing, captured in a clip that is doing the rounds on social media after the PSL Monday night encounter between the Qalandards and United.

The funny Rauf-Shadab teasing incident

The incident was seen just after the penultimate ball of the eighth over, off which Shadab Khan got dismissed caught while facing Qalandards allrounder David Wiese.

It was a frustrating time for Shadab to get out, batting No.4 as a skipper he had to lead United's comeback in the game while they found themselves 63/3 chasing the intimidating target of 200.

As it happened, however, the Shadab wicket off Wiese for just four runs off six balls further dented the United run-chase and left them in a spot from where they could never recover in the contest.



That feeling would've been a cause of real pain for the batter and hence when Rauf started teasing him, he didn't look pleased about it all.

The anger and annoyance were more directed at his team's position in the game, of course, as Shadab didn't react to Rauf's teasing act until very late into his departure towards the United dressing room.