Watch: 'Don't think any other player can hit me for sixes like that' - Haris Rauf praises Virat Kohli

The Pakistan speedster reminisced of the consecutive sixes he was hit for by the Indian batting great during the group stage encounter of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne.

Haris Rauf recalled the two consecutive sixes he was taken on by Indian batting great Virat Kohli during the death-overs stage of the recent India-Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 encounter at the MCG.

The Pakistan right-arm speedster said he doesn't think any other player in the world has the class and the pedigree of Kohli to be hitting him for the kind of maximums the former India skipper did.

With 28 needed off 8, India needed a few big hits to revive their chances. Up against Kohli in what had begun to seem a hopeless scenario was Rauf, Pakistan's death-overs specialist. Yet, in a pair of deliveries that shifted the momentum, Kohli dispatched Rauf for two back to back sixes.

Rauf bluffed Kohli for the first one by going full when the right-hander anticipated a short ball but the batter could still flick the ball over deep square leg.

He then hit Rauf away for inarguably the short of the tournament by going down the ground off a short slower ball that was cramping him for room, with the stroke looking majestic under the night sky and gaining legendary status amongst fans and on social media.

Haris Rauf on being undone by Virat Kohli

Those two sixes changed the momentum of the game completely as Virat Kohli & company then hit the 16 runs needed off the last over against left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz to close out another Indo-Pak thriller for the ages.

But for Rauf individually, it was a moment of realisation against the might of Kohli, whom he praised wholeheartedly during an interview with famous Pakistan statistician Mazhar Arshad upon returning from the T20 World Cup in Australia.

"The way he played in the World Cup, everyone knows what is his class as a player," Rauf said on Kohli. "The kind of shots he plays, what he is capable of... everyone knows."

"The shots he hit off me (for sixes) during the game, I really don't think any other player in the world can hit the kind of sixes he did."

Haris Rauf on Virat Kohli's sixes against him is the best thing you'll hear on internet today pic.twitter.com/67IlV5tuCo — retired ICT fan (@anubhav__tweets) November 30, 2022



Rauf went to the extent of saying had he been hit for consecutive sixes like that by any other Indian batter, including Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik, he would've been really hard on himself. But since it was Kohli, he could console himself of being undone by a modern-day legend.