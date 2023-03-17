WATCH: Harmanpreet Kaur melts hearts with heartwarming gesture for a young fan

The India and Mumbai Indians skipper gave the young fan a moment to savour for her lifetime during a promotional event for her WPL team.

Harmanpreet Kaur will be mighty pleased with the way the Mumbai Indians (MI) have shaped up in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL). The Indian batting giant and the MI captain has overseen her team's winning streak in the fiercely contested five-team competition.

Harmanpreet has taken MI to five consecutive wins at the start of the WPL 2023 as they became the first side to ascertain a spot for themselves in the business end of the tournament. They have defeated all the other participating sides, including Gujarat Giants (GG) twice, in their campaign so far.

Their skipper has been leading from the front with the bat in hand and being excellent with her leadership. The extravagant right-hander has struck 180 runs in just five innings, averaging in excess of 90 with an eye-catching SR of 178.21.

But leading from the front hasn't been limited to just the on-field duties with Harmanpreet Kaur, who has been inspirational figure for youngsters through her performances in the WPL and for India over the years. A heartening moment to this front was seen at a promotional event organised by MI recently, where the Indian giant took time to greet a cheerful little kid.

Harmanpreet Kaur's moment of love for MI's young fan

The moment came during a promotional event organised by the MI franchise where during an interaction with the fans, Harmanpreet Kaur asked this little girl to come up to her at the stage and had a brief but heartening chat with her.

Watch: Chris Gayle run out in hilarious fashion despite no attempt to run

Holding the mic in her hand, Harmanpreet asked the girl named 'Meher' to "come! let's take a photo" with her. The Indian captain told her when she was her age, she would also not know what women's cricket is but held the dream to represent India.





The skipper then hugged the little kid and took a photo with her, giving the young aspirant a moment that she will savour for her lifetime when she grows up and strives to play for the country and a WPL franchise herself.