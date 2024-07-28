WATCH: Harmanpreet Kaur's dropped catch comes back to haunt as India lose Women's Asia Cup Final

Samarawickrama was looking dangerous, batting on 47 and a wicket could have just tipped the momentum in India's favour.

During the Women's Asia Cup final match between India and Sri Lanka, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur made a grave error which came back to haunt India later as they ended up facing a heartbreaking defeat in the end.

The incident happened during the 16th over when Deepti Sharma was bowling. On the third ball of the over, Deepti bowled a fullish delivery on the leg stump as Harshitha Samarawickrama backed away and looked to go over mid-off.

She failed to generate enough power as the ball travelled towards Harmanpreet, who was standing within the 30-yard circle. It was a simple catch by Harmanpreet's standards but the ball burst through her hands as a big chance went begging for the Indian eves.

Samarawickrama was looking dangerous, batting on 47 and a wicket could have just tipped the momentum in India's favour but Harmanpreet's drop offered a lifeline to the Sri Lankan.

Sri Lanka outclass India to win maiden Women's Asia Cup title

Speaking about the match, Samarawickrama made full use of the new opportunity as she remained unbeaten on 69* and helped Sri Lanka cross the finishing line.

In the process, the Islanders scripted history, dethroning India to clinch their maiden Women's T20 Asia Cup.

Earlier, the Indian team managed to post a total of 165 for 6 in their 20 overs.

Smriti Mandhana took on the onus of scoring the bulk of runs, registering a deft fifty. Mandhana gave a testament to her sheer batting prowess with a 47-ball 60.

Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues built up an excellent partnership but it faltered through a run-out just when they were starting to hit big.

Although the Sri Lankan bowlers dominated the middle overs, a cameo from Rodrigues (29 off 16 balls) and Richa Ghosh's late fireworks (30 off 14 balls) helped India post a competitive total of 165 for 6.

