WATCH: Batters run FIVE after fielder saves boundary and vanishes beyond hoarding in Ireland Zimbabwe Test

During Day 4 of the ongoing one-off Test between Ireland and Zimbabwe, the Irish batters managed to register one of those very rare incidents in cricket.

It occurred during the fourth and the final innings of the match when Ireland was chasing a score of 158 to win.

On the second ball of the 18th over bowled by Zimbabwe pacer Richard Ngarava, Andy McBrine hit a neat drive on the off-side as the ball raced towards the boundary line.

However, Tendai Chatara managed to chase it down and save it at the last moment but not before the Irish duo of Andy McBrine and Lorcan Tucker ended up stealing 5 runs.

Ireland scripts fightback in a thrilling encounter against Zimbabwe

Speaking about the match, Ireland were tasked with chasing a moderately easy target.

However, the start that they had almost shattered any hopes of winning the match.

Before even the start of the sixth over, the hosts had managed to lose half of their side with the scoreboard reading only 21.

Peter Moor, Curtis Campher and Harry Tector were all dismissed on duck. Skipper Andrew Balbirnie too couldn't make much of a contribution, departing for 4 runs.

While Zimambwe had been chasing the game so far, they could finally see the odds getting tipped in their favour.

However, Lorcan Tucker and Andy McBrine had other plans as they stood their ground and scripted a game-changing 96-run stand. Both batters eventually completed their fifties but Tucker departed on the 26th over.

McBrine saw things through with Mark Adair as Ireland won the match by 6 wickets in the end.

