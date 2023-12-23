WATCH: Harmanpreet throws ball at Alyssa Healy, appeals for obstruction, dismisses her next ball

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side is determined to secure their first victory over Australia in a Test match.

The captains of the Indian and Australian women's cricket teams, Harmanpreet Kaur and Alyssa Healy engaged in a tense exchange during the ongoing one-off Test match in Mumbai. India is currently hosting Australia in a series covering all formats, commencing with the Test match at the Wankhede Stadium. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side is determined to secure their first victory over Australia in the longest format.

The confrontation between both the skippers unfolded on Day 3 of the four-day Test match. The incident occurred as Kaur bowled her fourth over in the second innings, with the hosts urgently seeking a breakthrough.

Healy defended Kaur's fuller delivery back to the Indian captain. Observing Healy leaving her crease while striking the ball, Kaur swiftly fired the ball towards her. The ball raced to Healy, who then used her bat to shield herself, resulting in the ball deflecting to the deep third fence for a boundary. Subsequently, the Indian skipper appealed for obstructing the field but the appeal was dismissed and the Australians were awarded four runs. Kaur and Healy exchanged words during this incident.

Harmanpreet dismisses Alyssa Healy on the next delivery

However, Healy was dismissed LBW on the next delivery from Harmanpreet, falling victim to a premeditated sweep. Despite the Australian captain opting for a review, it proved unsuccessful, resulting in a wasted review. Australia has managed to keep their chances alive in the game with a lead of 46 runs and five wickets still in hand.

For the uninitiated, according to MCC’s law 37.1, "Either batter is out Obstructing the field if, he/she wilfully attempts to obstruct or distract the fielding side by word or action. A batter shall not be out Obstructing the field if the obstruction or distraction is accidental, or the obstruction is in order to avoid injury, or in the case of the striker, he/she makes a second or subsequent strike to guard his/her wicket lawfully."

Harmanpreet vs Healy fight - pure CINEMA pic.twitter.com/vAxPH5WJt9 — R.K.𝕏 (@The_kafir_boy_2) December 23, 2023

