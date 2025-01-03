News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Women’s Premier League (WPL) Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Daniel Sams and Cameron Bancroft collision in BBL
WATCH
January 3, 2025 - 7:50 pm

Horrible Collision in BBL Match! Daniel Sams Stretchered Off the Field

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Both players involved in the incident have been hospitalised with suspected fractures.

Daniel Sams and Cameron Bancroft collision in BBL

In an extremely scary incident, Australian cricketers Daniel Sams and Cameron Bancroft suffered a nasty head-on collision during a Big Bash League (BBL) game between Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers earlier today (January 3).

The incident occurred during the 16th over of the Scorchers’ innings when Cooper Connolly lofted a shot off Lockie Ferguson toward the leg side. Daniel Sams ran in from the infield while Cameron Bancroft charged in from the outfield and the two players collided as neither noticed the other. Sams was left immediately motionless on the field, prompting Thunder players to call for medical assistance.

The game was paused for nearly 20 minutes as Sams was taken off the field on a medicab and Bancroft also exited, nursing a bloody nose. Both players were subsequently substituted.

Check the video of the incident below.

ALSO READ: Sam Konstas Gets Involved in a Heated Exchange With Jasprit Bumrah, Indian Captain Responds by Taking Wicket Next Ball [WATCH]

Both players have now been hospitalised; suspected fractures

In a recent development coming in, both Sams and Bancroft have been hospitalised and will be under keen eye until further assessment.

Following the horrific incident, Sydney Thunder issued an official statement mentioning that both the players were conscious and talking, but there are concerns that the collision might have led to fractures.

The Thunder statement read, “Sydney Thunder’s Cameron Bancroft and Daniel Sams have been substituted for tonight’s BBL14 match against Perth Scorchers at Optus Stadium Both players are conscious and talking, demonstrating symptoms of concussion and have possible fractures. Both have been transported to the hospital for assessment. Ollie Davies and Hugh Weighbenm have been substituted into the Thunder team.”

For Thunder, however, they managed to win the contest after the horrendous incident, successfully chasing the target of 178, riding on captain David Warner’s 33-ball 49 and Sherfane Rutherford’s unbeaten 19-ball 39.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Big Bash League
Cameron Bancroft
Daniel Sams

Related posts

Jasprit Bumrah-Sam Konstas spat

Sam Konstas Gets Involved in a Heated Exchange With Jasprit Bumrah, Indian Captain Responds by Taking Wicket Next Ball [WATCH]

After Kohli, Konstas got involved with Bumrah this time.
WATCH
03/01/2025
While Virat Kohli failed in a similar manner again, he was vigilant during his stay and focused on everything.

‘You Got the Ball in Your Pocket’ – Virat Kohli Cheekily Helps the Umpire Find the Lost Ball [WATCH]

Amidst all the intense action, he shared a light-hearted moment with the on-field umpire Sharfuddoula Saikat when the umpire searched for the ball.
WATCH
03/01/2025
Steve Smith successfully distracted Gill with his words, leading to an unfortunate dismissal right before the Lunch break.

Shubman Gill Gets Distracted by Steve Smith’s Sledging, Falls Next Ball on the Stroke of Lunch [WATCH]

Steve Smith successfully distracted Gill with his words, leading to an unfortunate dismissal right before the Lunch break.
WATCH
03/01/2025
Rishabh Pant took a ferocious blow on his arms off a rapid delivery by Mitchell Starc on the third delivery of the 35th over.

Rishabh Pant Takes Brutal Blow on Arm, Injured Part Swells Instantly [WATCH]

The track in Sydney hasn’t been easy to bat on, and after early moisture has dried, the deck has quickened further, and the ball is zipping through quicker.
WATCH
03/01/2025
Glenn Maxwell Pulls Off Stunning Boundary Catch in Big Bash League

Watch: Glenn Maxwell Pulls Off Stunning Boundary Catch in Big Bash League

Glenn Maxwell’s athleticism and awareness were simply outstanding!
WATCH
01/01/2025
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Jacob Bethell found the worst possible manner to get out during the Big Bash League fixture.

Brain Fade Moment for RCB Batter! Misses a Full-Toss To Lose His Stumps in Big Bash League [WATCH]

He was probably deceived by the dip right in front of him at the final moment, so the ball went below his willow to crash the stumps.
WATCH
31/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy