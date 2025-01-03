Horrible Collision in BBL Match! Daniel Sams Stretchered Off the Field

Both players involved in the incident have been hospitalised with suspected fractures.

In an extremely scary incident, Australian cricketers Daniel Sams and Cameron Bancroft suffered a nasty head-on collision during a Big Bash League (BBL) game between Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers earlier today (January 3).

The incident occurred during the 16th over of the Scorchers’ innings when Cooper Connolly lofted a shot off Lockie Ferguson toward the leg side. Daniel Sams ran in from the infield while Cameron Bancroft charged in from the outfield and the two players collided as neither noticed the other. Sams was left immediately motionless on the field, prompting Thunder players to call for medical assistance.

The game was paused for nearly 20 minutes as Sams was taken off the field on a medicab and Bancroft also exited, nursing a bloody nose. Both players were subsequently substituted.

Check the video of the incident below.

Both players have now been hospitalised; suspected fractures

In a recent development coming in, both Sams and Bancroft have been hospitalised and will be under keen eye until further assessment.

Following the horrific incident, Sydney Thunder issued an official statement mentioning that both the players were conscious and talking, but there are concerns that the collision might have led to fractures.

The Thunder statement read, “Sydney Thunder’s Cameron Bancroft and Daniel Sams have been substituted for tonight’s BBL14 match against Perth Scorchers at Optus Stadium Both players are conscious and talking, demonstrating symptoms of concussion and have possible fractures. Both have been transported to the hospital for assessment. Ollie Davies and Hugh Weighbenm have been substituted into the Thunder team.”

For Thunder, however, they managed to win the contest after the horrendous incident, successfully chasing the target of 178, riding on captain David Warner’s 33-ball 49 and Sherfane Rutherford’s unbeaten 19-ball 39.

