Sam Konstas Gets Involved in a Heated Exchange With Jasprit Bumrah, Indian Captain Responds by Taking Wicket Next Ball [WATCH]

After Kohli, Konstas got involved with Bumrah this time.

The first day of the final Test match of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) in Sydney witnessed an exhilarating closing with tempers flying and a wicket falling on the final ball. After the shoulder bump with Virat Kohli in the previous Test in Melbourne, Aussie youngster Sam Konstas once again found himself in the middle of a controversy after another heated exchange, this time with Jasprit Bumrah.

On the penultimate ball of the day, Bumrah had to stop his run-up as striker Usman Khawaja wasn’t ready. However, non-striker Sam Konstas got embroiled in an exchange of words with the Indian skipper as the umpires intervened.

With the situation already charged up, Jasprit Bumrah came in and took Khawaja’s wicket on the day’s final ball. Interestingly, rather than celebrating, he charged towards Konstas to give him a stare.

Speaking about the dismissal, it was full around the off delivery but Khawaja played it from the back foot. He looked to defend but got an outside edge that travelled to KL Rahul at slips. He grabbed it with both hands, resulting in wild celebrations, especially from Bumrah and Kohli.

Check the video of the incident below.

Fiery scenes in the final over at the SCG!



How's that for a finish to Day One 👀#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/BAAjrFKvnQ — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 3, 2025

Indian batters struggle again

India’s batting struggles in the ongoing Australia tour continued as they were bundled out under 200, managing to put up 185 in 72.2 overs.

With the bat, Rishabh Pant was the top performer with a deft knock of 40 and formed the highest partnership for India (48 runs) alongside Ravindra Jadeja, who also played a crucial knock of 26.

For the hosts, Scott Boland was the highlight performer with the ball, picking up four wickets while Mitchell Starc got three scalps to his name. Cummins and Nathan Lyon finished with two and one wicket respectively.

