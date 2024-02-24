WATCH: Kuldeep Yadav surprises everyone with a reverse sweep off Tom Hartley

Kuldeep got down one one knee and nailed the reverse sweep through point for a boundary.

The ongoing IND vs ENG 4th Test is evenly poised as the Indian team dug deep into their lineup to hold their fort at 219 or 7 after the England bowlers dominated most of the proceedings on Day 2. Apart from young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's 73, and Shubman Gill's 38, no other top-order batter could make a meaningful contribution.

However, wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel and spinner Kuldeep Yadav displayed strong nerves to ensure the hosts kept their remaining three wickets intact going into stumps. While the England bowlers got frustrated with the Indian tail wagging, Kuldeep Yadav hit a slick reverse sweep to pick up a boundary, the solitary one in his crucial knock of 17 off 72 balls so far.

It was a floated delivery from England spinner Tom Hartley, which went full and around the middle as Kuldeep Yadav got down one one knee and nailed the reverse sweep through point for a boundary.

Dhruv Jurel also looked set in the middle and added a valuable 30* runs to reduce India's deficit to 134 runs.

England spinners torment India

For England, it was young spinner Shoaib Bashir who was the highlight in the England bowling lineup as he put the visitors in control by picking up 4 wickets.

Bashir, playing just his second Test, produced an incisive bowling performance which reduced India to 219 for seven.

The tall, lanky spinner accounted for four of the five Indian top-order batters, including opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was threatening to bat England out of the game again. His remaining three victims were Shubamn Gill (38), Rajat Patidar (17) & Ravindra Jadeja (12).

Telegram Group Join Now

ALSO READ: WATCH: Wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel takes unbelievable reflex catch

A jittery Sarfaraz Khan and a nervy Ashwin fell prey to Tom Hartley’s left-arm spin. Earlier, Jimmy Anderson dismissed India skipper Rohit Sharma cheaply for 2.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.