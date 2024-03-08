WATCH: Sarfaraz Khan Xerox Sachin Tendulkar's ramp-shot to hit Mark Wood's bouncer for boundary

The 26-year-old has been under the spotlight since making his debut in his side's Rajkot Test against England.

The Indian batters exerted their dominance once again against England bowlers on Day 2 of the ongoing IND vs ENG 5th Test at Dharmshala as everyone in the Top 4 registered 50-plus scores. India skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill slammed respective tons while Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal hit fifties to put India in the driver's seat.

However, England managed to find breakthroughs post lunch on Day 2 with Ben Stokes returning to bowling after a 8-month hiatus. After the dismissals of Rohit and Gill, Padikkal joined forces with another batting sensation in Sarfaraz Khan in the middle.

The 26-year-old has been under the spotlight ever since making his debut in the Rajkot Test against England, and he has put in an impressive performance since then to justify his selection and back the surrounding hype.

Sarfaraz looked extremely comfortable with the bat, racing to his fifty in no time to further propel India's scoreboard. During his swashbuckling innings, he displayed his composure and guile to ramp a fiery bounder from England speedster Mark Wood for a boundary.

The shot was an exact replica of Sachin Tendulkar's iconic ramp shot that he has used against multiple pacers across his illustrious career.

Sarfaraz's impressive performance was, however, cut short when he was dismissed for 56 runs off 60 balls by Shoaib Bashir immediately after the Tea break. This marked Sarfaraz's third half-century in the ongoing England series, showcasing his consistent form that caught the attention of the Indian selectors.

The partnership between Sarfaraz and Padikkal has now bolstered India's chances of securing a decisive 4-1 series win against the visitors.

