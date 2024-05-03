WATCH: Comedy of errors in Bangladesh vs India T20I as batter forgets to get back to crease

The spectators were left astounded after a moment of massive faux pas from a Bangladesh batter and the Indian fielders.

During the IND-W vs BAN-W 3rd T20I earlier today (May 2), the spectators were left astounded after a moment of massive faux pas from a BAN-W batter and the Indian fielders. The India and Bangladesh eves are currently locked horns in a five-match T20I series, which the Harmanpreet-led side is dominating.

With a win today, India has now taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.

However, during Bangladesh's innings, what transpired in the middle was nothing short of comical.

During the fifth over, Bangladesh batter Dilara Akter decided to steal a leg bye off Pooja Vastrakar's bowling.

Dilara contemplated taking a second run when she dropped her bat well outside the non-striker's end.

WATCH: Comedy of errors in Bangladesh vs India T20I

To the amusement of the commentators, the Bangladeshi opener forgot to get back to the crease which created an opportunity for Vastrakar and fielder Shreyanka Patil to attempt a runout. However, Pooja's slip while retrieving the ball and Shreyanka's miss on the stumps led to a moment of confusion before Dilara hurried back to her position.

Speaking about the match, India's bowlers dished out a disciplined performance to curb Bangladesh to a paltry score of 117/8 in 20 overs, which the visitors eventually chased down with nine balls to spare.

When India came out for the chase, openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma got them off to a flying start, putting up a 91-run partnership in just 12 overs to inch India closer to a series win.

Shafali eventually got out after a deft knock of 38-ball 51 comprising eight fours while Mandhana found form as she struck 47 off 42 balls with the help of five boundaries and a six.

